Liverpool are going to add an Alley of Champions to Anfield, which will be attended by former players, managers and key figures throughout the club’s history.

The Reds have submitted to Liverpool City Council plans for a pedestrian walkway that will be on 97th Avenue outside the main grandstand.

The bronze plaques will be dedicated to key figures and moments in the history of the club, and each plaque will have an embossed image, a brief description and a QR code associated with additional information.

Examples included in the application of those who could figure are former managers Gerard Houllier and Roy Evans, coaches Ruben Bennett and Ronnie Moran, scout Jeff Twentyman and former club secretaries Peter Robinson and Bryce Morrison.

The track will be located directly next to the Enfield Forever stones, which were installed at the first opening of the main grandstand.

Eventually, the club hopes to install 180 such plaques, almost in the style of the Hollywood “Walk of Fame”, with initially a small number being added each year in the summer.

Liverpool says the footpath “was designed as a further extension of the artwork around the stadium, complementing the various statues and fan personalisation that help attract visitors to Anfield on non-match days.”

Since the opening of the new main stand, the club has continued to improve the grounds, adding additions such as the Bob Paisley statue, the Wall of Champions and a small statue in memory of the club’s founder John Houlding.

Elsewhere, “Enfield Forever” stones will also be installed outside the new Enfield Road grandstand upon completion, and large granite seats will also be added as part of “The People Who Built Enfield.”

The expansion of the Enfield Road grandstand is scheduled to be completed next summer, bringing the total capacity of the Enfield to just over 61,000 seats.

As part of this expansion, an indoor fan zone will appear under the newest grandstand, which will further improve the gameplay for fans.

It’s nice to see that the club celebrates the unique and legendary history of Liverpool FC with such small additions and memorable places.