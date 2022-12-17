Liverpool Sees Another Employee Leave to Take Up a Job in The Premier League

Liverpool have lost another member of their academy this month as Gary O’Neill gathers his reserves after taking over at Bournemouth.

O’Neill, who worked for a while as an assistant coach at Liverpool under-23, was confirmed as Bournemouth’s permanent coach at the end of November.

The former midfielder has achieved promising results as interim boss following Scott Parker’s sacking: four wins, four draws and four losses in 12 games.

At 39, he is the youngest coach in the English top division, and there are high hopes in Bournemouth, which have just been taken over by an American consortium.

Having been given the opportunity to set up his staff at Dean Court, O’Neill used his Liverpool connections to bring in Tim Jenkins as his assistant manager.

Jenkins, who spent more than 10 years with the Reds, came to football through working with ProZone, a pioneering analytics company that hired him along with Michael Edwards, Julian Ward and Dave Fallows.

After working for a while as an analyst at Derby, he got his coaching badges while working at Hartpury College in Gloucester, and then briefly worked at Manchester City, which led him to Liverpool.

He held the position of Head of Development Analysis for ten years at Merseyside, and also worked as an individual coach with the under-21 team and then as an assistant to the under-18 team.

James Pearce of The Athletic announced Jenkins’ departure on Friday, and his profile has already been removed from the club’s official website.

Liverpool have already seen Dr Jack Ade, head of elite fitness development and U21 fitness coach, leave to join Michael Beale at Rangers this month.

In the summer, Ward leaves the post of athletic director along with Director of Research Ian Graham, and the legendary Steve Hiway left his job as a consultant at the academy.

It also comes amid ongoing uncertainty in the hierarchy, with Fenway Sports Group president Mike Gordon handing over his responsibilities at the club to chief executive Billy Hogan while the owners weigh up a potential sale.

While the loss of Jenkins may not be seen as a major issue, it means another influential figure in the club’s analytical staff is leaving.

Edwards led the data-driven recruitment team at Liverpool, but with the departure of players such as Ward, Graham and Jenkins, there may be concerns about the long-term model at Anfield.