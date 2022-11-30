Liverpool Players’ Holidays — Elliott Arrives in Dubai, Thiago Enjoys Maldives

Liverpool players who did not come to the World Cup are enjoying the last days of vacation before the warm training camp of the Reds in Dubai, and Harvey Elliott is among those who have already arrived in the UAE.

In recent weeks, we have seen several members of Jurgen Klopp’s team vacationing in places like the Maldives and the USA.

Elliott was one of many Liverpool players who were in the Maldives last week along with the likes of Kostas Tsimikas, Roberto Firmino and Joe Gomez.

But with Liverpool’s training camp only a few days away, Elliott has already arrived in Dubai, where he will have some more time to relax before getting back together with his teammates on Sunday or Monday.

The entire Reds team, with the exception of those in Qatar, is due to travel to the UAE on Sunday before a 12-day warm-weather training camp designed to prepare them for the second half of the season.

There they will take part in the Dubai Super Cup, where on Sunday, December 11, they will play with Lyon, and on Friday, December 16, with Milan.

Calvin Ramsay is another one who is already in Dubai, and it would not be surprising if more Liverpool players arrive there before the weekend.

Meanwhile, having spent a lot of time in the USA in recent weeks, Thiago and his family are now enjoying the sights of the Maldives.

The Spaniard visited Las Vegas and California last week, and also found time to watch the Los Angeles Lakers game.

But the holidays did not end there for Thiago: the Liverpool midfielder went to the Indian Ocean to enjoy the last days before resuming training.

Kostas Tsimikas also visited the Maldives when Liverpool’s campaign stopped at the World Cup, and in his latest post he revealed that the Greek left-back spends some time on the water.

Bu gönderiyi Instagram’da gör (@tsimikas21)’in paylaştığı bir gönderi

After returning to training early next week, Liverpool will have about two and a half weeks to prepare for their next competitive game against Man City in the League Cup on Thursday, December 22.

Their next Premier League match is scheduled to be away to Aston Villa on Boxing Day.