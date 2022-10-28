Liverpool Need Fabinho to Bring Back a Worrying Trend

According to Jurgen Klopp, “no one has played the season he should have played,” and Liverpool desperately need Fabinho to return to his best form.

To put it mildly, it was a boring start to the campaign for almost everyone associated with the club.

This is a group of players who have achieved success beyond our wildest dreams and have seized the opportunity to do a quadruple more than any other team in the history of English football, but meeting their own exemplary standards has been difficult for reasons that even Klopp is trying to understand. .

Having been the heart of Liverpool’s midfield since 2018, Fabinho is one of those stars who currently cannot reach the heights we were spoiled with.

And the success story that he and his elite group of colleagues were part of makes this difficult period even more confusing.

It was a transfer that brought smiles to our faces even before the ball was scored, when the club pleased us with a video announcement out of nowhere, even before many fans returned home after the defeat in Kiev in 2018.

The Brazilian’s price tag of 40 million pounds did not exempt him from the lapping process.

Fabinho had to be patient while the coach made him wait after the October international break to regularly participate in the playing squads.

Since then, he has become a key component of the system in which Liverpool has become one of the best teams on the planet, the team that brought the European Champions Cup to Spain and the elusive 19th league title, while breaking records.

The title – winning behemoth

On either side of an ankle injury that sidelined him for two months, Fabinho has been a colossus in a season where Liverpool have won 26 in their first 27 games.

He scored a lightning-fast goal in a 3-1 home win over Man City on a night when many rivals started conceding the title just two months later before he proved himself to be one of the best defensive midfielders in the business.

Playing at the heart of the midfield in this Liverpool team is one of the most difficult but crucial roles of all, and Fabinho has succeeded.

The striker’s season can be assessed to some extent by goals and assists, goalkeepers and defenders can point to zero, but the way Fabinho controlled the space in defense, identifying opportunities for counterattacks, was invaluable. .

He was the person who launched the operation, and what kind of operation it was.

Liverpool were ruthless and no one could live with it, and it’s hard to imagine a team setting such an unprecedented pace without a man at the center of it all.

Klopp acknowledged his qualities in both directions and perfectly expressed the importance of the role back in 2019:

“The No. 6 job in modern football is incredibly important. The more aggressive all the players around you are, the more important it becomes.

“But he’s not only “closing the gaps”, “contender” or something like that: he’s also a very good footballer.”

His passing range, technical discipline and football IQ have played an important role in everything Liverpool do both defensively and offensively.

In short, when Liverpool lack Fabinho at the peak of their capabilities in the No. 6 position, the team suffers.

In the 2020/21 season, Fabinho was asked to ease the problems with the team’s central defender, which were destroyed by injuries, and despite an excellent performance in difficult circumstances, there was a shortage of steel in the area he vacated.

Just as Fabinho’s form has started to drop this season, so has the fate of the whole team.

He played 48 games last season, so it’s no surprise that Fabinho has become one of the victims of mental and physical fatigue due to the most brutal schedule in the club’s history.

Matrix failure

It’s a position that maybe doesn’t have as much recognition as others when it’s done well, but it quickly comes under the microscope when you look at it crazy.

It is expected that our defensive midfielder will cover a huge space in defense, guarding four defenders and being able to distribute penetrating balls whenever there is an opportunity.

What we are seeing is very anti-Fabinho. Cheap loss of possession of the ball, evasion of the game and untimely grabs of the ball.

This is a problem that the coach persistently drew attention to during the game with Brighton in early October, when after an unsuccessful attempt to prevent a counterattack, a very public tirade on the sideline followed.

Liverpool have developed a habit of conceding first, a habit they need to get rid of, and Fabinho has been guilty of a number of such cases.

Being on the losing side in defensive battles was at the heart of the opponent’s ability to move quickly and go beyond the four defenders, an uncharacteristic handicap applied from the center of midfield.

Players of this calibre don’t become trash overnight, but equally Liverpool are not in a position to account for mitigation. There is simply no time for this.

In the league, Man City and Arsenal are already appearing over the hill, and Liverpool risk being dropped by other players if the situation does not change quickly.

Overcoming adversity is something this Liverpool team has repeatedly excelled at.

Fabinho will fix everything. He is too qualified and experienced not to do this, and Klopp does not throw nonsense at players who, in his opinion, are not capable of responding.

Let’s bring back the 2019 Fabinho, please, sooner rather than later.