Liverpool – Milan 4-1: Nunez Scored a Double, The Reds Completed Their Trip to Dubai With a Victory

Liverpool ended their time in Dubai with a 4-1 victory over Milan on Friday, and Darwin Nunez scored a double in the second half in his first game since returning from the World Cup.

Liverpool 4:1 Milan

Dubai Super Cup, Al Maktoum Stadium

December 16 , 2022

Goals

Salah 5′ (assist – Matip)

Salemakers 29′

Thiago 41′

Nunes 82′ (assist – Clark)

Nunez 88′ (Head gear – Doak)

The only change compared to the Liverpool team that started against Lyon was that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain replaced Fabio Carvalho on the left flank of the first three. There was no reunion with Divock Origi, as the Belgian did not make the Milan squad after being injured in a friendly match with Arsenal earlier this week.

Joel Matip created Liverpool’s first goal five minutes later and the central defender made one of his trademark marauding forwards, teaming up with Roberto Firmino before setting up Mohamed Salah for an easy finish from close range.

The Reds dominated in the early stages, and Milan equalized with the course of the game shortly before the half-hour mark. Andy Robertson failed to knock out a diagonal ball played behind him as Alexis Salemakers collected the ball before crashing inside and landing a left-footed shot past Kaoimhin Kelleher.

Liverpool continued to attack, and just over 10 minutes later Thiago put them back in front, striking a great shot from the edge of the penalty area and providing Liverpool with a well-deserved advantage at half-time.

Thiago and Stefan Baisetic were perhaps Liverpool’s outstanding players in the first half, and the latter showed maturity beyond his years in midfield, getting a second start in a row.

HT: Liverpool – Milan 2:1

There were no changes at half-time as Klopp chose to hand over most of his players 60 minutes before the competition resumes next week.

Nunes was one of six players introduced shortly before the 60th minute, along with Adrian, Melkam Frauendorff, Kostas Tzimikas, Naby Keita and Carvalho, who replaced Matip shortly after.

Unlike the game against Lyon, Liverpool were able to maintain their intensity without the ball, despite the changes, and Klopp will be pleased with his team’s pressing game throughout.

There were more substitutions later in the half: Dominic Corness and Bobby Clarke replaced Baisetic and Harvey Elliott, and it was Clarke who made a sumptuous pass to secure Nunez’s third position, and the Uruguayan made his completion easy.

Ben Doak was introduced next instead of Salah, and the 17-year-old made an instant impression. Shortly after hitting the post, he raced down the right flank before picking out Nunes for a simple strike, with Klopp applauding from the sideline.

The Reds lost in the mandatory penalty shootout: Tsimikas and Keita saw their efforts saved, and Milan won 4-3 on penalties.

Liverpool: Kelleher (Adrian, 59′); Milner (Frauendorf, 59′), Matip (Phillips, 66′), Gomez (Kuansah, 83′), Robertson (Tzimikas, 59′); Baisetic (Corness, 78′), Elliott (Clark, 78′), Thiago (Keita, 59′); Salah (Doak, 83′), Oxlade-Chamberlain (Carvalho, 59′), Firmino (Nunez, 59′)

Unused substitutes: Davis, Chambers, Kane.

Next match: Manchester City (A) — League Cup, 4th round — Thursday, December 22, 20:00 (GMT)