At least one goalkeeper of the main team has to leave Liverpool this summer, and an interesting new option has appeared in the person of Ron-Robert Ziler.

With the start of the year, Adrian can now negotiate with clubs outside England ahead of a possible free transfer in the summer.

The 36-year-old, who has been working at Liverpool since 2019, signed a new two-year contract in 2021, but has not yet agreed any further terms with the club.

There is a chance that he will be retained, but earlier Adrian admitted that he wants to return to his native Spain, and there are suggestions that he may return to Betis.

In addition, negotiations with Kaoimhin Kelleher are likely to take place in the summer, and the Irishman recently hinted that after this season he may look for a starting position elsewhere.

The loss of both Adrian and Kelleher will be a blow for Jurgen Klopp’s team, and especially for the 24-year-old, who is not only an excellent deputy to Alisson, but also holds a valuable homegrown position.

However, these problems can be solved by Hanover goalkeeper Ziler, as BILD reports that Liverpool are interested in the German.

Zieler is running out of the last six months of his contract with Hannover — although it will be extended by one year if he plays seven more games this season — and there is a feeling that he is disappointed with their latest offer.

So he could have moved to Merseyside, but that would have required leaving the No. 1 position at Hanover to serve as Alisson’s backup.

It would be a sensible move for Liverpool, given that Ziler qualifies as a homegrown player in the Premier League and has trained in the Champions League.

This came after five years spent at Manchester United in the early 2000s, when he arrived at the team as a 16-year-old in 2005, and although he only got into the squad once on game day and never made his debut, he gained experience on loan at Northampton Town.

Zieler turned 34 the following month and has already returned to England for a short spell at Leicester in the 2016/17 season, playing 13 matches before returning to Hanover via Stuttgart.

Klopp will be familiar with Ziler as a compatriot, and during his time in the Bundesliga — as a rival, and the goalkeeper has met with his team from Dortmund eight times.

Whether this step will be implemented remains to be seen — if his contract with Hannover is extended, a fee will be required — but it is certainly a credible option.