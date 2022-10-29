Liverpool – Leeds 1:2: The Stronghold of Anfield Ended in a Deplorable Defeat

For the second week in a row, Liverpool were defeated by a team that was in the relegation zone at the beginning of the match, and Leeds scored late and defeated 2-1.

Liverpool 1-2 Leeds

Premier League (12), Anfield

October 29, 2022

Goals

Rodrigo 4′

Mohamed Salah 14′ (assist: Robertson)

Summerville 90′

Liverpool have been their worst enemy for a long time, complicating their task even before they had time to get to know their opponent — the same thing happened with Leeds.

An interception back from Joe Gomez, a miss by Alisson and Virgil van Dijk’s shutout, which caused a disaster of errors in just four minutes, Rodrigo could not believe his luck.

Fortunately, the Reds, continuing 4-4-2 in the middle of the week, did not take long to strike back with Salah from the summer in the back post thanks to Andy Robertson’s shot.

That’s seven goals in five games against Leeds — they must be sick of the sight of him.

Having returned to equal conditions, Liverpool continued to give chances to the visitors throughout the feverish start, easily losing the ball and making mistakes.

Brenden Aaronson hit the crossbar, then Darwin Nunez went one–on-one with Illan Meler – it was an underbelly battle with training cones instead of players.

In just the first 45 minutes, there were 14 shots on goal, eight of them from Leeds, which highlighted the shortcomings that have arisen this season.

Half-time: Liverpool – Leeds 1:1

Salah equalized after a sloppy mistake in defense

The Reds conceded the first goal for the eighth time in 12 league matches

Liverpool’s fourth defeat in the Premier League

The break gave a chance for a restart, but both teams had space that could be used, as well as the lack of quality of possession of the ball, to avoid danger and create it.

At the hour mark, Curtis Jones and Jordan Henderson were introduced, the former immediately participating in the most dangerous passage of the half, but without reward.

The diamond shape remained and Klopp said before the match that “it makes sense at the moment because we have a limited number of strikers.”

The next chance came to Nunes after Salah forced Liam Cooper to make a mistake, but Melier coped with the task from close range when the Reds finally began to create steady pressure.

But frustration boiled over as these attacks faltered, lacking quality at moments when it was needed most—something that has been said too often this season.

And Liverpool paid the price when Summerville scored a goal in the last minute of the 90th and put Leeds in the lead, a team that had been in the relegation places before the match and had not won since August.

This marks the end of Liverpool’s unbeaten streak with a full crowd at Anfield, which has been going on since April 2017 and totals 81 games.

In three days there will be another game — Napoli are the guests in the final group match of the Champions League — Liverpool need to win with a difference of four goals to take first place.

Best Player of the TIA Match: Andy Robertson

Referee: Michael Oliver

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold (Milner, 79′), Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott (Jones, 60), Fabinho (Henderson, 60), Thiago, Firmino; Salah, Nunez

Unused substitutes: Kelleher, Konate, Phillips, Cimikas, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Carvalho.

Leeds: Melier; Christensen, Koch, Cooper, Streik; Roca, Adams; Summerville (Ayling, 90′, Harrison (Gnonto, 72′), Aaronson; Rodrigo (Bamford, 52′)

Unused substitutes: Robles, Llorente, Firpo, Greenwood, Klich, Gelhardt.

Next match: Napoli (A) — Champions League — Tuesday, November 1, 20:00 (GMT)