Andy Robertson believes it’s a “step forward and a step back” for Liverpool after they backed up one poor performance with another at Brentford.

Despite winning the final game of 2022, the honest opinion was that the game against Leicester was “not good enough” and just a few days later nothing had changed.

Brentford put pressure on Liverpool’s weaknesses and found joy, the deserved “kick in the ass” from Friday never saw the light in a 3-1 defeat.

Robertson, who led the team after his debut at half-time, did not shy away from the game after the match, since the Reds’ conversations outside the field did not translate to him.

“Because the fans are sitting at home or taking the bus back to Liverpool, it’s not enough for them,” Robertson said.

“We talked about consistency and things like that, but we didn’t get it.

“It seems that we are now one step forward and one step back, which, unfortunately, makes it difficult to climb in the standings.

“The first half we were second on every ball, there was no lag. We have to be first in the penalty area, we have to be more aggressive in our penalty area.

“This performance [against Leicester] should have been a kick in the ass when we said: “OK, we won, but now we need to show a better game.”

“Three days later we showed another bad performance.”

And it wasn’t that Liverpool didn’t know what to expect from the brave Brentford, Robertson told Viaplay Football about it: “We didn’t do what we had to.

“We didn’t have runners at the back, we didn’t have anyone tall and wide, we couldn’t keep the ball in half spaces, we lost second balls.

“When you put all these things together, you will never get a result in this place.

“We knew what Brentford were good at, it’s not hard to understand, but they are very consistent — we were ready for what to expect, but obviously we just struggled with it.

“The standard provisions were a huge weapon for them, from our point of view, it is very disappointing to come out at half-time with a score of 2-0, you are fighting an uphill battle.

“We tried, for the first 15-20 minutes of the second half I thought we attacked well, scored a goal, half-moments, and then we started throwing bodies forward and got into a counterattack.

“I don’t think we can have any complaints about where the three points went, I think Brentford deserved it.”