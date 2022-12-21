Liverpool Have “Three Young Signings” and Jurgen Klopp Left Saying “Wow!”

Liverpool assistant coach Pepein Linders praised youngsters Stefan Baisetic, Bobby Clarke and Ben Doak, showing how impressed Jurgen Klopp was.

The Reds are back in action on Thursday night when they visit Man City for the League Cup, and it will be interesting when the team sheets are published.

In the first game after the World Cup break, Klopp is likely to field a number of key players as they regain rhythm, but the competition is often used to encourage the club’s youth.

Linders acknowledged this at his pre-match press conference, explaining that “age is just a number” when it comes to Liverpool personnel.

Stefan Baisetic is expected to start with Fabinho on the bench, and the assistant coach’s comments in the build-up also suggest the roles of Bobby Clarke and Ben Doak.

“We trained yesterday — the session was crazy, it was really cool — and I left the field with Jurgen,” explained Leinders.

“He just stands next to me and whispers, ‘Wow, Stefan and Bobby Clarke — they play so grown-up!’ They play like they’re 25!”.

“And I immediately say, ‘and Ben Doak.’ Can you imagine if he was a signatory? If he did what he does in the session?

“You can all see that he is very fast, but if you are very fast and technical, it makes a really dangerous player.

“He also learns very fast, it’s really nice to see, because sometimes you can be very fast, very good with your feet, but if you don’t learn…

“But he adapts to our style very quickly. We are just very happy about the three young “signings”.

“Then I have to compliment Matt Newbury [the head of the academy recruitment department], because he is our scout at the academy, and he brings these players.

“No one has heard of them before and it’s not announced as a major signing, but the boys he brings in…

“It’s not easy because the boy leaves Celtic, goes to another part [of the UK], Liverpool, or Stefan moves from Celta de Vigo here, they leave their country, leave their family, they come to our country very young. the academy.

“So, the next ones who come, I hope it helps too, we want to give these boys a chance.

“Ben, I like this combination of speed, mentality and technique, and he has all three.”