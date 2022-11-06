Liverpool Fans Welcome a “big win”, But We All “need a drink” After The Second Half!

Liverpool scored a vital 2-1 victory over Tottenham on Sunday afternoon and the fans were delighted that the away drought had finally come to an end.

The Reds travelled to North London in search of their first away triumph of the 2022/23 season, and to capitalise on defeats to Chelsea and Manchester United earlier in the day.

Mohamed Salah scored a ruthless double that gave Jurgen Klopp’s team a 2-0 lead at half-time, which was pretty much a great performance.

However, Harry Kane scored a goal in the middle of the second half, but Liverpool survived in a painful final.

Liverpool fans cheered a significant victory after the final whistle, and Klopp and his coaches may not be the only ones drinking…

That was not a fun second half but a massive, massive win for Liverpool. Salah & Nunez a real threat. I need a drink after that….! Up the reds! #TOTLIV — Jamie Holme (@JamieHolme) November 6, 2022

Massive win for Liverpool. Not a perfect performance by any means but this is a moment for fighting through and then showing quality when you can and they did that here. Win on Saturday and suddenly the gap doesn't look too big with key players coming back after the World Cup. — David Lynch (@dmlynch) November 6, 2022

GET IN! Woeful last 30, but that's a huge victory. Salah and Konate the standouts by a mile. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) November 6, 2022

The scale of Liverpool’s victory is beyond doubt as they have breathed new life into their top four.

When Chelsea and United missed, they took their chance outrageously, scoring three points over three rivals chasing the Champions League.

Now the main thing is to go on a break in the World Cup, having won consecutive victories over Derby and Southampton in the League Cup and the Premier League, respectively.

If Klopp’s men can do that, they will feel much better, especially with important figures like Luis Diaz and Diogo Hota coming back from injuries in the New Year.