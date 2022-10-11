Liverpool fans support Fabio Carvalho, who will replace Luis Diaz: “He can show his best side”

Now that Luis Diaz is facing a two-month absence due to a knee injury, Liverpool fans are hoping that Fabio Carvalho, signed in the summer, will be able to prove himself in his absence.

On Monday evening, the Reds were informed of the bitter news that Diaz would not play until the end of the World Cup due to a knee injury at Arsenal.

Liverpool’s number 23 is expected to return in time to join the squad for their mid-season training camp in Dubai and could return against Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

In the meantime, however, Jurgen Klopp will need to find a solution, as the manager already suggests that he may abandon his new 4-4-2 scheme, “having lost one important part of it.”

However, whether it’s 4-3-3 or 4-4-2, Klopp may have a useful replacement for Diaz in the person of Carvalho, who participated in only one of the last four games, and lost at halftime in the third half. -3 draw with Brighton.

This is the opinion of many supporters who, after the news of Diaz’s dismissal, took to Twitter to support the Portuguese.

Diaz's injury is an opportunity for Carvalho (and the returning Curtis Jones), whichever formation Klopp uses over the next 10 games. Carvalho behind the CF (as Jota now required on the left), where he played for Fulham, could bring out his best. — Matt Ladson (@mattladson) October 10, 2022

With Diaz out until Boxing Day, I'd like to see Carvalho get an extended run in the team as a replacement. Depends on Klopp sticking with the new system, of course. In a more attacking role I think we'll see him flourish. #LFC — David Brindle (@dbrindle_) October 11, 2022

This is what we need v Rangers. We need Fabio Carvalho in the hole behind Nuñez. #LFC https://t.co/gafaSHQrIv — SachiLFC (@Sachi8LFC) October 10, 2022

People are discounting the fact that Carvalho can literally play on the left, gonna be important very soon — Tank 🐙 (@CalmLikeVanDijk) October 10, 2022

Carvalho has apparently been a victim of Liverpool’s terrible form of late, when he starred at half-time against Brighton, after which he was overlooked due to clashes with Rangers and Arsenal.

But the loss of Diaz certainly opens up more opportunities for the 20-year-old, who scored in consecutive matches at the end of August, either on the flank or in his more natural central role.

Carvalho has apparently been a victim of Liverpool’s terrible form of late, when he starred at half-time against Brighton, after which he was overlooked due to clashes with Rangers and Arsenal.

But the loss of Diaz certainly opens up more opportunities for the 20-year-old, who scored in consecutive matches at the end of August, either on the flank or in his more natural central role.

Diogo Hota is the most suitable candidate to replace Diaz on the left, leaving a place next to the striker in a 4-4-2 scheme, which is similar to Carvalho’s position at Fulham.

Supporting Alexander Mitrovic as the 10th number in the championship last season, the young man scored 10 goals and gave 8 assists in 36 matches.

Klopp may have to experiment after this latest injury blow and he could do much worse than see if Carvalho can reproduce that form in the coming weeks.