Liverpool Fans Regret Being “The One Who Left” When France Knocked England Out of The World Cup

On Saturday, France beat England 2-1 and advanced to the semifinals of the World Cup. Liverpool fans were delighted that “the one who left” put Didier Deschamps’ team ahead in the first half.

The result means that Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson’s time in Qatar has come to an end, and Ibrahima Konate is the only remaining Liverpool player in the tournament.

Alisson and Fabinho’s Brazil and Virgil van Dijk’s Netherlands also dropped out of the tournament on Friday, and all five players must now take a week off before returning to the Liverpool squad later this month.

Aurelien Tchouameni, the Real Madrid midfielder Liverpool targeted in the previous summer transfer window, put France ahead with a remarkable first-half strike.

Harry Kane equalized from the spot before Olivier Giroud put the Frenchman ahead again. Kane seemed ready to equalise again when England were awarded another penalty, only to hit the crossbar.

But in a game in which Jordan Henderson and Liverpool’s last midfield target Jude Bellingham started in England’s midfield, it was Tchouameni who showed the Reds what they lacked on Saturday:

Aurelien Tchouameni: The One That Got Away ™️ — Keifer MacDonald (@KeiferMacd) December 10, 2022

My word. No wonder Klopp wanted him. — Red (@TaintlessRed) December 10, 2022

That's staggeringly good. Tchouaméni is already a brilliant midfielder and he'll probably go down as one of the best ever once he's into his 30s. Can do everything. — Daniel Austin (@_Dan_Austin) December 10, 2022

Tchouameni confirmed last month that Liverpool had made a “first offer” for his services last summer, but said “everything was clear” when Real Madrid emerged as an option.

The five Liverpool players who were eliminated in the quarter-finals will need some time to heal their wounds.

Klopp, however, will be hoping they return with a spring step ahead of Liverpool’s busy festive schedule, and all five may now have a chance to play against Man City on December 22.

Darwin Nunez is due to join the rest of the Liverpool squad in Dubai on Monday, while Alisson, Fabinho, Van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold and Henderson are likely to return in the week starting December 22.

However, Konate will now stay in Qatar until next weekend, regardless of France’s result against Morocco in the semifinals, and the third-place playoff will take place next Saturday.