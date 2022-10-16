Liverpool Fans Praise Joe Gomez’s “Incredible” Performance

Joe Gomez switched to his favorite central defender role in the match against Man City and succeeded, and the fans quickly cheered his game after Liverpool’s 1-0 victory.

With Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate unavailable to Jurgen Klopp, Gomez started alongside Virgil van Dijk with the task of stopping Erling Haaland and Man City.

After 90 minutes, the job was done. The 25-year-old was named the Best Player of the match by Sky Sports, and with good reason, although Mohamed Salah may have something to say about this.

Gomez was collected and constantly aware of the possible danger around him, reacted quickly and was crucial for Liverpool, as they presented the most pleasant surprises.

And after the match, he was rightly praised by the “reds” in social networks:

And that’s why I kept holding my Joe Gomez stocks. His 2018-2020 level showed what a quality CB he is. That patellar tendon rupture he suffered is one of the worst injuries to get. It was always going to take time. MOTM vs the striker tearing the league apart. What a performance. — Raj Chohan (@rajsinghchohan) October 16, 2022

⭐️Player of the Match is Joe Gomez 6 Clearances🥈

3 Headed clearances 🥈

10 Ball recoveries 🥈 🔥19th clean sheet in 38 PL games when starting at centre-back alongside Virgil Van Dijk pic.twitter.com/a5jiqSLnAy — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) October 16, 2022

A brilliant performance and a return to the team we all know we can be. Gomez and Van Dijk absolutely superb. Midfield relentless. Work rate of the front three immense. Deserved that today. Huge. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) October 16, 2022