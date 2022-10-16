Liverpool Fans Praise Joe Gomez’s “Incredible” Performance

Kaitlyn Kubrick
Joe Gomez switched to his favorite central defender role in the match against Man City and succeeded, and the fans quickly cheered his game after Liverpool’s 1-0 victory.

With Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate unavailable to Jurgen Klopp, Gomez started alongside Virgil van Dijk with the task of stopping Erling Haaland and Man City.

After 90 minutes, the job was done. The 25-year-old was named the Best Player of the match by Sky Sports, and with good reason, although Mohamed Salah may have something to say about this.

Gomez was collected and constantly aware of the possible danger around him, reacted quickly and was crucial for Liverpool, as they presented the most pleasant surprises.

And after the match, he was rightly praised by the “reds” in social networks:

