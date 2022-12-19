Liverpool Fans Noted France’s “Biggest Mistake” in The World Cup Final

An outstanding tournament for Ibrahima Konate ended in tears: France lost to Argentina in the World Cup final, and Liverpool fans praised their fifth racket.

Konate was a surprise inclusion in Didier Deschamps’ squad for the World Cup, as he missed most of the preparation due to injury, but it was a well-deserved challenge in form.

However, the 23-year-old went to Qatar as the third candidate after Raphael Varane and Dayot Upamecano, and in four matches on the way to the final, he became a mockery of the hierarchy.

Nevertheless, when it came to the meeting with Argentina in Lusail, Konate was again on the bench – although there is a possibility that, having suffered a virus during the week, he did not pass in full form.

When the exciting game went into extra time, the Liverpool defender was eventually sent off in place of the ailing Monitor Lizard and showed an impressive performance.

But it shouldn’t have been for Konate and France, as Lionel Messi helped Argentina earn their first World Cup trophy since 1986.

Konate was loudly praised on Twitter after the game, despite the result, and many believed that Deschamps had led his side to failure by missing him.

Many fans pointed out Deschamps’ “biggest mistake”…

I’ll say it again. If Ibrahima Konaté started that World Cup final, France would have won it. Not even on Extra time, in Normal time. — 𝑾𝒊𝒍𝒄𝒐🧣 (@KIopptinho) December 18, 2022

France would not have conceded 3 goals if Konate started. I am 100% convinced of that. Thankfully he was on the bench. — Barry LFC O Sullivan (@NotoriousLFC) December 19, 2022

Others praised Konate’s performance when he came out…

Konate came on… Won the corner which led to the pen Blocked messi going 1 on 1 Played Martinez offside Key pass which was nearly an assist 🤯 — Tom (@_TomK95) December 18, 2022

I’m so proud of Ibrahima Konate, he has genuinely been one of the best defenders at the tournament and deserved so much better. So glad that he is at our club. pic.twitter.com/huQ6qOwR6E — LiverpoolGoals (@Liverpoolgoals_) December 18, 2022

It may not be as drastic as the suggestion that Konate’s absence cost France the World Cup, but it was a strange decision to leave him aside and give preference to the struggling Upamecano.

There is now hope that Konate will not take his disappointment in Qatar to heart as he prepares to reunite with his Liverpool team-mates in the second half of the season.

Jurgen Klopp is expected to give the Frenchman at least a week off after the final, which should exclude him from the upcoming clashes with Man City and Aston Villa.

There is a chance Konate will return to visit Leicester on December 30 with a potential return to training next Monday.