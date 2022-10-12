Liverpool fans hail Roberto Firmino’s ‘class’ after he ‘accepted the challenge’

By
Kaitlyn Kubrick
-
0

Roberto Firmino was Liverpool’s hero at Rangers, scoring two goals and making an assist that led the Reds to a crushing victory, which was necessary.

For the eighth time in 12 matches this season, Liverpool conceded first — it’s more surprising when they don’t do it these days.

Thus, the task for Liverpool was not a surprise, since a comeback was required, and there was one person who led the attack, Firmino.

The Brazilian was Liverpool’s best player this season, scoring six goals and providing three assists before the trip to Scotland.

He left Ibrox with eight goals and four assists, which played a key role in Liverpool’s 7-1 victory, bringing Jurgen Klopp’s team within one point of the last 16.

After 73 minutes on the field, he turned out to be a class above others, the fans praised No. 9:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here