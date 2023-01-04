When Brighton humiliated Everton with a 4-1 victory at Goodison Park, Liverpool midfielder Moises Caicedo showed a game that convinced the fans.

Caicedo is among the midfielders most often linked with a move to Merseyside, either in the January transfer window or in the summer.

But the assumptions of local journalists, contrary to the claims in his native Ecuador, say that no negotiations were held with Brighton about a deal for the 21-year-old football player.

However, it is clear that there is a void in Jurgen Klopp’s midfield, as Jamie Carragher, after the 3-1 defeat by Brentford on Monday, claimed that three new contracts are needed at a cost of about 200 million pounds.

The 25th number of Brighton is advertised with a price of about 60 million pounds, and his game on Tuesday, when he defeated Everton 4-1, will only strengthen the position of the Sussex club:

Moisés Caicedo's game by numbers vs. Everton: 92% pass accuracy

84 touches

71 passes

9 x possession won

4 duels won

3 interceptions

3 chances created

2 aerial duels won

2 tackles made

1 shot

1 assist Pure class. pic.twitter.com/1jiBtn7czf — Squawka (@Squawka) January 3, 2023

It was a complete action, from a midfielder with the hallmarks of Gini Wijnaldum to his game, which Liverpool seem to be missing right now.

This sentiment is shared by many supporters who, after Caicedo’s last speech, tweeted that his translation was a “simple matter”:

Is £60-70m too much for Moises Caicedo? Yeah, probably. But we’re desperate, is exactly the profile we need and improves our midfield tenfold. If we have to overpay, so be it. The situation merits it. — Laurie (@LFCLaurie) January 3, 2023

Kone £30m

Caicedo £65m

Bellingham £115m

£210m outlay and that’s the midfield sorted for 10 years. — Jimmy #FSGOUT (@KopInfluence) January 3, 2023

There are rumours at the club that Liverpool are unlikely to invite a new midfielder this month, and instead there are rumours of a deal to bring in Mateus Nunez from Wolverhampton in the summer.

But the need is desperately obvious, especially given the increase in injuries, and Klopp has already confirmed that he prefers to keep any transfer negotiations secret.

At 21, Caicedo is turning into a potentially elite midfielder who can quickly fit into Liverpool’s lineup with the necessary investments to avoid a crisis.