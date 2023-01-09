Hopes that Liverpool will make a deal with Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo seem illusory: one journalist claims that the club expects him to join Chelsea.

Caicedo has been linked with a move to Anfield either in the January transfer window or in the summer, although there are conflicting statements of interest.

Sky Sports claims Liverpool will be closing in on a deal for the 21-year-old, but Merseyside sources insist no efforts have been made to attract the player.

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber even rejected any suggestion from Jurgen Klopp, telling CBS Sports over the weekend: “Maybe they didn’t get my email.”

Now, according to journalist David Lynch in his column for the official Liverpool supporters club in Norway, it is expected that Caicedo will move to Chelsea.

Lynch adds that “if FSG doesn’t deviate from its ridiculously strict financial principles, there won’t be a single midfielder in January.”

Although this line looks more like an opinion rather than new information, it is assumed that a major deal for a player like Caicedo, whose value exceeds 60 million pounds, can be ruled out this month.

The club seems to have already laid the groundwork for a summer contract with Mateus Nunez from Wolves, while the focus will be on finding Jude Bellingham’s priority target.

When it comes to January, there is less certainty, although, speaking on The Redmen TV last week, GOAL correspondent Neil Jones claimed he could see an “opportunistic signing” made in January.

“There are six months left on the deal,” maybe one that won’t make anyone beat more often,” Jones said. “Better Artur Melo, if you want to call him that!”

Jones added that “I wouldn’t pin my hopes on you for a midfielder,” but also noted that “Liverpool are not averse to changing their plans in the middle of the window.”

If one thing is certain, it is that sources who were previously considered well connected when it comes to transfer plans at Anfield are no longer so well informed.

This is due to the fact that members of the club’s recruiting team, including Klopp himself, kept their cards to themselves, as was the case with deals with people like Luis Diaz and, most recently, Cody Gakpo.

As for the midfielders whose contracts expire this summer, previous targets such as Mahmoud Dahoud, Husem Aouar and Thomas Lemar could potentially come back into view.