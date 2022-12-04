Liverpool Duo on Loan Threw Goalkeeper As Midfielder Returns From Injury

Last weekend, the Liverpool loanees scored two outrageous goals, and another young man returned from surgery in October.

Although Liverpool are not currently playing, instead they are holding a training camp in Dubai, their clubs still have a few tenants.

This weekend included Jack Bearn’s seventh appearance for Kidderminster Harriers, who was sent off for just 12 minutes on the National League North trip to Alfreton Town.

Beautiful finish from Bearne 👌 Highlights from Friday night are now on YouTube.#Harriers 🦅 | @jakkbearne10 — Kidderminster Harriers 🦅 (@khfcofficial) December 3, 2022

It all started well for the 21-year-old forward, who chased a shot by goalkeeper Tom Billson that went from one penalty area to another, allowing it to bounce once before lifting it over the stuck George Willis.

But Alfreton Town, with 10 men left, were able to win back and draw 1-1 thanks to Matt Rhead’s penalty, and Bearn played 78 minutes.

Elsewhere, Fidel O’Rourke scored another goal for Welsh club Caernarfon Town, bringing his tally to eight in 13 matches on loan.

FIDEL O’ROURKE 💛🫶 The on loan @LFC striker chips the keeper to score his 7th of the season for @CaernarfonTown 🍟 pic.twitter.com/9okrZKyeWx — Sgorio ⚽️ (@sgorio) December 2, 2022

As in the case of Bearn, it was a successful attempt by a 20-year-old football player who rushed to the ball and struck a blow in the style of Hernan Crespo over the oncoming goalkeeper.

However, O’Rourke’s evening ended early as he was recalled just 35 minutes after a 3-2 defeat to Newtown AFC.

Friday brought a second consecutive League one start for Owen Beck at Bolton, lining up on the opposite flank from his Liverpool loanee Conor Bradley in the clash with Bristol Rovers.

The Wales youth player spent 73 minutes in a 1-1 draw in which he, according to John McDougall of the Manchester Evening News, “struggled at times” but showed “a few bright sparks in the future.”

Bradley, a key Bolton player, stayed on the field for the entire 90 minutes and was praised as “one of the main creators in the future.”

After undergoing surgery to repair a groin injury in October, James Balagizi made his first start for Crawley Town when they beat Swindon 2-0.

The 19-year-old made an impression after spending 53 minutes at number 10 in a game in which he lined up against former Liverpool teammate Tom Clayton.

Also in League Two, Max Waltman made his second start for Doncaster, playing 79 minutes in a 2-0 defeat to Walsall, and Steve Jones of the Doncaster Free Press wrote that he “was given a great chance to impress from the very beginning, and he failed. Take this.”

Finally, there was a start for Tyler Morton when Blackburn began their mid-season training camp in Marbella, playing 90 minutes in a 4-0 friendly win over Hearts.

Summary of Liverpool lease results

Conor Bradley (Bolton) – 90 mins vs. Bristol Rovers

– 90 mins vs. Bristol Rovers Owen Beck (Bolton) – 73 mins vs. Bristol Rovers

– 73 mins vs. Bristol Rovers James Balagizi (Crawley) – 53 mins vs. Swindon

– 53 mins vs. Swindon Max Woltman (Doncaster) – 79 mins vs. Walsall

– 79 mins vs. Walsall Jack Bearne (Kidderminster Harriers) – 78 mins vs. Alfreton Town, goal

– 78 mins vs. Alfreton Town, goal Fidel O’Rourke (Caernarfon Town) – 35 mins vs. Newtown, goal

– 35 mins vs. Newtown, goal Tyler Morton (Blackburn) – 90 mins vs. Aberdeen (friendly)

Injured: Marcelo Pitaluga, Vitezslav Jaros, Paul Glatzel

Unused: Anderson Arroyo, Adam Lewis

Not in action: Sepp van den Berg, Leighton Clarkson, Rhys Williams, Billy Koumetio, Jakub Ojrzynski