Liverpool have pulled out of the race to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund, leaving Manchester United to battle Real Madrid and Manchester City for his services.

This is reported by the Spanish edition of AS, which claims that the Merseyside club is now fully focused on signing a contract with Enzo Fernandez from Benfica.

It was believed that United were far behind in the race for the England star, and various reports claimed that his desire to work with Jurgen Klopp would be a decisive factor in his next move.

Liverpool consider this operation so difficult that they get off the horse in the middle of the race,” says AS, before stating that the attention of United’s rivals is now focused exclusively on Fernandez and Moroccan Sofyan Amrabat.

However, the publication does not seem to think that the two Manchester clubs will be able to compete with Los Merenges when it comes to the former Birmingham City player.

“Now it seems that the way for Madrid to negotiate about Bellingham is obvious… The operation should be carried out in the amount of 100 to 150 million [euros],” the report says.

“Bellingham wants to come.

“[Madrid’s] relationship with Dortmund … is also excellent.

“Florentino Perez and Hans-Joaquim Watzke became friends when Madrid signed Nuri Shahin in 2011.

Borussia even made it easier for Madrid to sign Holand, but in the end, los Blancos chose Mbappe.”

The success of this particular operation should remind AS not to count chickens.

Despite the fact that Bellingham recently answered “no” when a fan asked him if he would move to United, finishing in the Champions League and the new owners can paint a completely different picture at Old Trafford, which can be irresistible for players who want to prove themselves. the best in the world.