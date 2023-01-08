If Liverpool come out victorious in the third-round replay with Wolverhampton, they will play Brighton in the fourth round of the FA Cup later this month.
The Reds were in the draw for the next round after a 2-2 draw with Wolves on Saturday, but will not be sure of their fate until a week later.
Wolves will have a replay at Molineux after being re-introduced to the competition this season, much to the disappointment of Jurgen Klopp.
And if Liverpool beat Julen Lopetegui’s team to continue defending the title, they will travel to Brighton in the next round after the draw on Sunday.
When is the fourth round?
The potential match against Brighton at the AMEX will take place on the weekend of January 27-30 and, as always, will be selected on television.
The match will take place between the visit of Chelsea (January 21) and the trip to Wolverhampton (February 4) in the Premier League.
How about a replay of the third round?
Liverpool’s replay with Wolverhampton is expected to take place either on Tuesday, January 17, or Wednesday, January 18.
This means that the match will take place between the Premier League meetings in Brighton (January 14) and the visit to Chelsea (January 21).
Full draw of the 4th round
Preston vs. Tottenham
Southampton vs. Blackpool
Wrexham vs. Sheffield United
Ipswich Town vs. Burnley
Man United vs. Reading
Luton or Wigan vs. Grimsby Town
Derby vs. West Ham
Stoke vs. Aston Villa or Stevenage
Blackburn vs. Forest Green or Birmingham
Walsall vs. Leicester
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Fleetwood Town
Man City or Chelsea vs. Oxford or Arsenal
Bristol City or Swansea vs. Chesterfield or West Brom
Brighton vs. LIVERPOOL or Wolves
Fulham vs. Sunderland
Boreham Wood or Accrington vs. Cardiff or Leeds