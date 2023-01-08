If Liverpool come out victorious in the third-round replay with Wolverhampton, they will play Brighton in the fourth round of the FA Cup later this month.

The Reds were in the draw for the next round after a 2-2 draw with Wolves on Saturday, but will not be sure of their fate until a week later.

Wolves will have a replay at Molineux after being re-introduced to the competition this season, much to the disappointment of Jurgen Klopp.

And if Liverpool beat Julen Lopetegui’s team to continue defending the title, they will travel to Brighton in the next round after the draw on Sunday.

When is the fourth round?

The potential match against Brighton at the AMEX will take place on the weekend of January 27-30 and, as always, will be selected on television.

The match will take place between the visit of Chelsea (January 21) and the trip to Wolverhampton (February 4) in the Premier League.

How about a replay of the third round?

Liverpool’s replay with Wolverhampton is expected to take place either on Tuesday, January 17, or Wednesday, January 18.

This means that the match will take place between the Premier League meetings in Brighton (January 14) and the visit to Chelsea (January 21).

Full draw of the 4th round

Preston vs. Tottenham

Southampton vs. Blackpool

Wrexham vs. Sheffield United

Ipswich Town vs. Burnley

Man United vs. Reading

Luton or Wigan vs. Grimsby Town

Derby vs. West Ham

Stoke vs. Aston Villa or Stevenage

Blackburn vs. Forest Green or Birmingham

Walsall vs. Leicester

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Fleetwood Town

Man City or Chelsea vs. Oxford or Arsenal

Bristol City or Swansea vs. Chesterfield or West Brom

Brighton vs. LIVERPOOL or Wolves

Fulham vs. Sunderland

Boreham Wood or Accrington vs. Cardiff or Leeds