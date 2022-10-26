Liverpool Are Stuck in a “difficult” Injury Cycle Due to “too many” Fitness Problems

Jurgen Klopp stressed the importance of injury problems in Liverpool’s “difficult situation” as they try to achieve more stability this season.

The Reds are currently eighth in the Premier League after losing 1-0 to Nottingham Forest on Saturday, which was their third defeat in the top division in the campaign.

They had several players unavailable, and although Darwin Nunez and Ibrahima Konate could return after injuries in Wednesday’s Champions League match with Ajax, players such as Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip, Luis Diaz and Diogo Hota remain sidelined.

Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are not allowed, because they did not get into the “reds” squad for the group stage.

Boss Klopp, whose team will get to the 1/8 finals if they avoid defeat at the Johan Cruyff Arena, said at a press conference on Tuesday: “We see performances, and they are not as stable and consistent as they were, that’s clear.

“There are few explanations for this – injuries.

“We couldn’t show a stable performance yet, that’s what we know.

“But now we really had a good moment, until we lost to Nottingham Forest, in a strange game, with a lot of problems for us — some players were injured, some were not allowed to play, but they were there, let me tell you what it is.

“Then you play against a strongly defending team and lose the game after the standard we have to win.

“Do I expect us to play better, consistently? Yes. Am I ready to take the necessary steps to get there? Yes. Very good performances at a consistent level don’t fall from the trees, you have to work on it and you have to strive for it in the long run.

“This is what we do. We are working to turn every cog, and we will do it without being nervous and without thinking that something is going against us.

“We know that this is a difficult situation, tomorrow it will be difficult against Ajax. But I think it makes sense to be an optimist anyway, and I am.”

When asked if it’s close to Liverpool, Klopp said: “What you need when it really clicks is consistency in the squad and we can’t do that at the moment, not at all.

“It starts with injuries, then the problem is that players who don’t have injuries have to play too often, and players with injuries, when they come back, have to play too early very often.

“And then they come back and play, and then they have another, not an injury, but things, and then the medical department says they can’t play for longer than 20 minutes, they shouldn’t do it, they shouldn’t do it, and these kind of things, and that’s how you go in the game Premier League, with a team with a knife in their teeth. So it’s difficult.

“And it is obvious that this situation is not solved overnight. Yes, the players are coming back.

“But you asked if Ibu (Konate) is ready for the game. He trained the first day properly yesterday. He was out for a while, but he had muscle mass – does it make sense to bring him for 95 minutes? I’m not sure.

“It’s the same with Naby, he needs to train, Oxlade needs to train. In any case, they are both not in the Champions League squad because everyone told me they would be out longer, but now they are back – and that’s good.

“Curtis (Jones) is back, a few more people, and of course it’s all useful. No complaints, no groans—it’s just a situation.”

Klopp added: “We’ll see what we can do tomorrow. I’m really looking forward to the game, I’m very positive, it’s the Champions League, it’s Ajax, big names, a big game, everything is good. We have enough players here, so we will try.

“With the squad we have at the moment, our squad is not too small, we’ve had too many injuries and that’s a problem. But we have enough players for tomorrow, so good news.”