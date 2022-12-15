Liverpool Are Interested in a 6-Head and 6-Assist Young Man From Borussia on a Free Transfer

A reliable source attributes Liverpool’s interest in Dortmund striker Youssouf Mukoko, the contact period of the 18-year-old player is expiring.

Mukoko has long been considered one of the most interesting young players in Europe, having trained at the Dortmund academy, playing four or even five years older than his age group.

The German striker from Cameroon became the youngest Bundesliga player, making his debut the day after his 16th birthday in 2020.

A little over two weeks later, he also broke the Champions League record.

Mukoko turned 18 in November, and now he regularly plays for Borussia in the starting lineup. He has scored six goals and provided six assists in 22 games this season.

But there is a possibility that the teenager, who became the youngest World Cup player in German history at this year’s tournament, may soon leave the Westfalenstadion.

According to the Times, Liverpool is among the clubs monitoring the situation as his contract comes to an end.

Chelsea and Manchester United are joining them in their quest, although it is stressed that “interested clubs will have to convince [him] that he will not be signed to the bench.”

“Mukoko appreciates the opportunities he gets at Dortmund that cannot be replicated anywhere else,” writes Tom Allnutt.

“He is afraid to leave too early and to the side where his role may be significantly reduced.”

Unsurprisingly, Dortmund are keen to tie their No. 18 to a new long-term contract, as their previous offer of almost £85,000 a week is less than Mukoko’s demands of around £115,000 a week.

This can obviously be a red flag when it comes to any deal for a youngster, although he is clearly a terrific talent who may be worth the expense over time.

🆕🇩🇪 At 17 years and 361 days old, Youssoufa Moukoko becomes the youngest Germany debutant since Uwe Seeler in 1954 👏#OMNGER pic.twitter.com/hZpFJwWNbA — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) November 16, 2022

It is unclear whether Liverpool will agree to this, or perhaps Mukoko will agree to a lower salary at a club with a higher status than Borussia.

But despite the initial assumptions, there are compelling reasons to say that he will get regular minutes if he chooses Anfield rather than Stamford Bridge or Old Trafford.

This may not be the first starting line-up, with the likes of Darwin Nunez, Diogo Hota and, if he stays, Roberto Firmino ahead of him, but the exposure of Fabio Carvalho and Harvey Elliott, among others, shows that chances will be provided. For him.

Of course, the fact that Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United say they are interested, and this story is not from one of the usual correspondents of the Times, suggests that this may just be an agent’s conversation.