After preliminary negotiations, Liverpool are in an advantageous position to conclude Jude Bellingham’s main Manchester United transfer target.

Throughout the season, the midfielder was interested in many top clubs in Europe.

His young age did not prevent him from becoming a recognized player of the England national team and scoring in the Champions League for Borussia Dortmund.

The Peoples Person previously reported that Dortmund will hold talks with the midfielder after the World Cup to assess his plans for the future.

It is likely that he will leave next summer, unless his club can magically fix its disastrous start to the season.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are ready to allocate a significant amount for Bellingham, and a move in January is not ruled out.

A long time ago, the Premier League club showed interest in the midfielder and hopes to win the race.

The club has held preliminary talks with Bellingham’s intermediaries about a possible deal and may be going to make an offer in the January transfer window.

Liverpool have been working hard behind the scenes trying to build a strong relationship with United’s goal.

The article reports that the Merseyside club has made progress on a potential deal and may be about to break its club record.

Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea are also showing interest in the midfielder, but are not ready to sign him yet.

Qualifying for the Champions League will be crucial for any team that gets a 19-year-old footballer along with his father, as Mark Bellingham has had a huge impact on the footballer’s career.

The article ends with a mention that Dortmund will allow him to leave in January, although a move in the summer seems more likely.

They failed to make progress in contract negotiations as his current deal expires in June 2025.

Bellingham’s current valuation is over £100 million and it is likely to increase if he performs well at the Qatar World Cup.