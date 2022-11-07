Liverpool are doing well in chasing the contenders, but what about the rest?

Liverpool scored a decisive victory over Spurs, trying to catch up with those above them, but a victory over Southampton next weekend could be more impressive.

Three valuable points were scored in North London during our first away win in the Premier League this season.

In times of growing domestic needs, Liverpool can usually count on gifts that Tottenham are likely to bring.

If Liverpool’s troubled 2022/23 League campaign ends relatively positively compared to their recent mid-table standards, then Sunday’s victory will be fondly regarded as one of the most important building blocks.

A game in which a loss would leave Jurgen Klopp’s team on thirteen points, similar to the abyss, in the Champions League, while with the completion of just over a third of the season nothing can be written off, a defeat would certainly turn a potential mole into a growing mountainous terrain.

At the moment, this is only our fifth victory in the Premier League this season, but three of them have already been claimed against 75 percent of the current top four, and the fourth of this quartet was vaguely lucky to get the maximum number of points from us at the tournament. Emirates a month ago.

League wins over Man City and Tottenham led to defeats against Nottingham Forest and Leeds.

LONDON, ENGLAND – Sunday, November 6, 2022: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp celebrates the final whistle during the English Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Liverpool won 2-1.

This situation makes little sense, but it points to the possibility of an unnecessarily time-consuming day next Saturday, when Southampton go to Anfield.

The opponents in the relegation zone will be armed with a new manager or at least a highly motivated caretaker. What could possibly have gone wrong?

In this respect, a victory over Southampton would probably be a more remarkable event than a victory over Tottenham.

If Klopp’s team can rediscover their range against rank-and-file players, then this season could still be their partial oyster.

Don’t lose sleep over Real Madrid. According to the laws of the average number, we have to be against them, and they know it.

In any other season in the last four or five years, we would have made a huge purchase of the remaining list of league matches, in which there are no more away trips to the Emirates, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Old Trafford and Goodison Park.

By now, our visit to Stamford Bridge was also supposed to be around the world. At some point Liverpool will start to lose stability and we will be able to take advantage of the situation we find ourselves in.

LONDON, ENGLAND – Sunday, November 6, 2022: Thiago Alcantara (left) and Darwin Nunez (right) of Liverpool celebrate with scorer Mohamed Salah after the first goal during the English Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

A place in the top four can still be ours if we chase down the contenders who are currently sitting above us.

For all the legitimate talk about the crisis at Anfield, both Tottenham and Man UTD have now lost in the league as many times as we have, and Arsenal’s traditionally soft underbelly will be put to the test as soon as they are at the top of the table. .

And proof of Newcastle’s pudding will be their response to having to play twice a week on a regular basis when they have domestic cup matches to juggle.

For Liverpool, the task is different from the tasks of their rivals.

While most of them are under development, Klopp leads a team that until recently was considered finished.

Game after game, what we see at Liverpool is bursts of memory muscles. Here is genius, there is a gross mistake (I’m looking at you, Trent Alexander-Arnold, in particular), luck favors the brave — whether it’s us or our opponents on any given day.

Just as Leeds and Forest took the trophies their bravery deserved, Liverpool’s courage was rewarded on Sunday, just as it was a few weeks ago against Man City.

LONDON, ENGLAND – Sunday, November 6, 2022: Mohamed Salah (left) and Darwin Nunez (right) of Liverpool during the pre-match warm-up before the English Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

We have the strength to get away from this time of trials even stronger. We can still be a byword.

Sliding doors are everything in football. On Sunday, they were provided with Alisson’s hands and the frame of his gate. When Mohamed Salah is in great shape, you can’t let us off the hook.

Amid all the calls for Klopp to tear up his squad and start anew, it’s worth remembering that these were the players who were good enough to beat Liv.erpool to within two games of a quadruple just six months ago.

We certainly need fresh blood and new thinking on the pitch, but we don’t need the equivalent of Klopp or the Bill Shankly moment at Watford.

The balance now decides everything. One victory does not mean recovery, and one defeat does not mark the end of an era.

Sometimes it just takes hard work to solve problems, whether technical, physical or mental.

LONDON, ENGLAND – Sunday, November 6, 2022: Darwin Nunez of Liverpool celebrates the final whistle during the English Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Liverpool won 2-1.

Sunday wasn’t a perfect performance, but overall it was a good day; now let the kids go on Wednesday and then go outside again on Saturday and make another good day against Southampton.

Then we can all get together again on Boxing Day at Villa Park.

With all this, improvements should still be considered in January, and not wait until the summer.

It is clear that the midfield is the elephant in the Liverpool dressing room, but quality, not quantity, should be the name of the game in the transfer window. Klopp doesn’t need to build a fire.

While many Liverpool fans are banking on a protracted courtship of Jude Bellingham, unless some very clever foundation is laid to pave his way to Anfield, the attention he attracts will only increase his projected transfer fee.

The less similar a deal is to FSG, the less likely it is that it will take place. Unless, of course, changes happen in the boardroom sooner rather than later.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – Friday, April 26, 2019: Liverpool owner John W. Henry before the English Premier League match between Liverpool and Huddersfield Town at Anfield.

However, the sea is full of midfielders, and the impending carbuncle of the World Cup means that technically there are only three championship games left before the January transfer window.

Wednesday marks the start of our League Cup defence. Something like independent work and a chance for new heroes to make a name for themselves.

It was nice to win it last season, but I still wouldn’t want to take any chances when choosing a team. There are bigger fish to fry.