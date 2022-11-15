Liverpool Announced The Dates of Friendly Matches Between Lyon and Milan in The Break Between The World Cups

Liverpool have confirmed their plans for the winter holidays: friendly matches against Milan and Lyon have been announced as part of the Dubai Super Cup.

With the exception of seven players at the World Cup, the Liverpool team is due to reconvene in Dubai in early December for a warm-weather training camp.

Jurgen Klopp sees this opportunity as another pre-season, especially for those who are now catching up after injury, such as Luis Diaz, Joel Matip and Naby Keita.

Time will be spent training at world-class facilities, as well as socializing off the field in preparation for the second half of the campaign, where players will fight on four fronts.

As part of their warm-up schedule in the United Arab Emirates, Liverpool confirmed friendly matches with Lyon (December 11) and Milan (December 16).

Both matches will take place at the 15,000-capacity Al Maktoum Stadium as part of a round-robin tournament for the Dubai Super Cup, in which Arsenal also participates.

However, Liverpool will not play Arsenal away.

The match with Lyon will start at 14:00 British time, and the match with Milan will start at 15:30. Both will be broadcast live on LFCTV and LFCTV GO.

Klopp can call up a strong team in Dubai, including Mohamed Salah, Thiago, Andy Robertson, Roberto Firmino and Harvey Elliott.

Milan ended the first half of the season with a 2-1 victory over Fiorentina, leaving them second in Serie A, and Lyon eighth in Ligue 1 after a 1-1 draw with Nice.

The clash with Milan will ensure a quick reunion with Divock Origi, who joined the Italian giants in the summer on a free transfer and is not part of the Belgian national team at the World Cup.