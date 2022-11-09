Liverpool Aim to Boost Impressive League Cup Record as Trophy Defence Begins

Liverpool will be looking to continue their positive record in the League Cup when their defence of the trophy begins with a third-round home match against Derby on Wednesday.

Jurgen Klopp’s team enter this game as holders after winning a penalty shootout over Chelsea at Wembley last February.

Last season, Liverpool played in a record 13th final of the tournament and lifted the trophy for a record ninth time – one more than Manchester City.

The last time the Reds lost in this round of the tournament was in 2018, losing 2-1 at home to Chelsea.

They have kept six clean sheets in their last seven League Cup matches, winning 15 of Klopp’s 24 League Cup games.

Previous meetings with Derby

The last time these two teams met in the League Cup was in September 2016, when Liverpool won 3-0 thanks to goals from Ragnar Klavan, Philippe Coutinho and Divock Origi.

That night, Roberto Firmino, Jordan Henderson and Joel Matip started the game, and James Milner was an unused substitute.

The only other League Cup meeting took place in October 1977, when the Reds won 2-0 at Anfield en route to the final. David Fairclough came on as a substitute in the 70th minute and scored twice within five minutes.

The last game at Anfield between the two teams took place in September 2007, when Liverpool won 6-0 in the Premier League and recorded their best home win over the opponents of the evening.

Another milestone for the boss?

Liverpool are four goals short of a record 50 in this tournament under Klopp.

80 different players participated in 24 League Cup matches under Klopp’s leadership. Thiago, Calvin Ramsay, Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho, Bobby Clarke and Stefan Baisetic, among others, can further increase this number.

The boss is the only German who has managed League Cup winners and is the sixth Reds boss to lift the trophy.

Three in a row for the Reds?

Liverpool are aiming to record three wins in a row for the second time this season.

They have not won in regular time at Anfield in their last six League Cup matches since beating Leeds 2-0 in November 2016.

Derby’s path to the third round

Paul Warne’s side beat Mansfield Town 2-1 in the first round of this season’s tournament before a 1-0 home win over West Brom allowed them to set up a third round at Anfield.

They have not beaten Liverpool in their last nine meetings since beating Pride Park 3-2 in March 1999. In those nine games, they scored twice, conceding 23, with 13 of them coming in the last four.

Their last win at Anfield came in 1998, when they won 2-1 in the Premier League thanks to goals from Kevin Harper and Paolo Wanchop.

Their best recent League Cup performance saw them reach the quarter-finals in 2015, but then leave for Chelsea.

The last time they beat a top division team in the League Cup was in September 2018, winning 8-7 on penalties against Manchester United after a 2-2 draw with on-loan Liverpool player Harry Wilson in the title role.

Harrington in charge

The referee at Anfield on Wednesday will be Tony Harrington, whose only previous game for the Reds was a 7-2 win over Lincoln City in the League in 2020.

He has refereed six Premier League games this season, the last of which was last week’s meeting between Leeds and Bournemouth at Elland Road.

Harrington has yet to be issued a red card in any of the matches he watched in the 2022/23 season.

Goals this season

Liverpool: Salah, 14, Firmino, 8, Nunez, 7, Diaz, 4, Alexander-Arnold, 3, Elliott, 3, Carvalho, 2, Matip, 1, Van Dijk, 1, goals, 2.

Derby: Collins 5, McGoldrick 5, Osula 4, Hourihane 3, Mendes-Laing 3, Sibley 3, Barkhuizen 2, Bird 1, Dobbin 1, Knight 1, Autogalls 2.