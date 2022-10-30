Liverpool 1-2 Leeds: Player Ratings – What The Media And Statistics Say

In Liverpool’s 2-1 home defeat to Leeds, there were plenty of poor individual performances on another dismal night in their season.

The Reds fell behind to Rodrigo’s goal early on after an unfortunate misplaced pass from Joe Gomez, but Mohamed Salah quickly equalized.

However, Jurgen Klopp’s team simply could not start the game after the break, and Crisencio Summerville won it in the last minutes.

It was a disastrous result for Liverpool, and finishing in the top four in the Premier League is now a long way off.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of Liverpool Echo, WhoScored, FotMob and This Is Anfield readers.

Unfortunately, it was an evening when we had to focus on the worst players.

Gomez (4.6) was the unlucky holder of the lowest average at Anfield as he endured another shaky performance.

The 25-year-old not only gave Leeds the advantage with his aforementioned pass, but his all-round game left much to be desired throughout the match.

Ian Doyle of Echo noted that the crowd “quickly piled on his back” and that he struggled to cope with it, which made him nervous.

Henry Jackson of TIA said Gomez’s displays are “too random at the moment,” adding that “lack of concentration” has been an ongoing problem.

The second worst players of the evening were Fabinho (4.8) and Harvey Elliott (4.8), both of whom played in a weak midfield link.

This season, the first one fell off a cliff, looking only a shadow of the power he was, and FotMob noted that he won only two of the five ground duels.

Meanwhile, Elliott was really struggling with an energetic Leeds team, and Doyle claimed that he was “on the periphery” all night.

Virgil van Dijk (5.5) did not cover himself with glory, especially for the winning goal, for which Jackson described him as “weak”.

From the point of view of Liverpool’s best player, Andy Robertson (7.2) was clearly an outstanding player, proving that he is perhaps the only person performing at his best level.

The next one for the Reds will be the dead rubber of the Champions League on Tuesday against Napoli (20:00, Great Britain), expect a lot of changes from the coach.