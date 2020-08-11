Live your love story with RM, these are his best Fan Fics

If BTS’s RM is your BIAS, then you can’t miss these Fanfictions to live a romance with this idol.

RM is one of the most popular BTS members around the world, one of his biggest pluses is that he speaks English perfectly, which makes the Anglo-Saxon ARMY understand him perfectly.

That is why, as we have previously done with other members of the South Korean boy band, today we bring you a compilation of the best Fan Fictions of this singer, most read on the Wattpad platform, and that will surely help you have a pleasant time in this quarantine.

RM and You (By Patitoo G)

This fiction has more than 7 thousand read on Wattpad, and tells the story of a 17-year-old girl (To whom you will name your name) and who due to her father’s work had to urgently move to Korea, having to change school, where a boy will steal your gaze.

How to be an idiot and be able to fix it (By La Aidol)

In this story, which has more than 4 thousand read on the platform, it tells the story of RM and (your name) who have been in a secret relationship for two years (In order not to attract attention because he is a famous person), however , the idol begins to have attraction for a new person. What will happen ?.

RM’s sisters (By Vazumitra)

This story is about a couple of girls who are forced to live with their uncles, their son and their “Silly K-pop band” so locked in the same house, many things will happen between all the boyband and you.

Just like you are, surely you can find endless fan fictions about RM, just as we could find about Jimin, Jin and V. Soon we will bring you more fan fics about the other members of BTS. What has been your favorite so far?



