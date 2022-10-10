Live stream viewing records: the highest peak views on Twitch and YouTube of all time.

The world record for the number of stream views on Twitch is a welcome achievement, and for many years it has been held by the biggest names on the platform. This is the highest peak attendance of a live broadcast on both Twitch and YouTube.
January 11, 2021 was a historic day for Twitch, as Spanish streaming sensation David “TheGrefg” Canovas Martinez broke the record for the number of simultaneous viewers by introducing his own Fortnite skin.
However, on June 25, 2022, another Spanish streamer Ibai broke this record, gathering more than 3 million viewers to watch his second boxing match. Meanwhile, on YouTube, the Sideman set a new record there.
North American streamers still make up the bulk of this list, but non-English-speaking streams on Twitch are growing rapidly. Expect to see more streamers from other regions who will compete for a place among the most viewed streams in history.
The most viewed streams on Twitch in history
As you can see, the Spanish Ibai streamer comfortably holds the record for the number of live viewers with 3.3 million viewers. This was achieved during his event “La Velada Del Año II”.
The Spaniard TheGrefg is in second place. At that time, he was showing off his new Fortnite skin, attracting viewers around the world. As the stream began to break records, more and more people joined it just to be part of the madness.
This list via Twitch Tracker includes streams from companies, not just from individual authors.
See the list below for single streamers only.
The most viewed streams of a single streamer on Twitch (excluding companies):
Ibai: 3,356,464
Grefg: 2,470,347
Ibai: 1,502,295
ELHOKAS: 1,208,144
Squeeze: 1 018 187
Gauls: 707 648
Zerator: 707 071
Tommy magnet: 650,237
Ninja: 616,693
Auronplay: 602 308
Accessor: 557 151
N3KOGLAI: 543 743
Kasimito: 534,644
Shroud: 516,289
XTEARS88: 512 246
BAKZER: 506,797
ALLIGAMERZ: 459 316
Asmongold: 448,161
INOXTAG: 436 418
Asmongold: 427,880
At the moment, Twitch can still be considered a home for live video game broadcasts, but YouTube occupies an important place in this area.
Record number of viewers on YouTube
Here are the highest peaks of YouTube live stream views via PlayBoard:
SpaceX: 4 million
Apple: 3.6 million
Law and criminal network: 3.5 million
Fluminese Football Club: 3.5 million
NEXT Sport: 2.7 million
BTS: 2.6 million
Sidemen: 2.5 million
VTV Tho Thao: 2.5 million
Dynamo Gaming: 2.4 million
Deddy Corbusier: 2.4 million
Bain Sports: 2.3 million
Sandy and Junior: 2.3 million
Jorge and Mateus: 2.2 million
NASA: 2.2 million
FLA TV: 2 million
Gustavo Lima: 2 million
Bruno E. Marron: 1.9 million
Free Fire Esports India: 1.8 million
ABC News: 1.8 million
Villa Mix: 1.6 million
Note. Remote live broadcasts and video previews are not counted in this list.
SpaceX currently holds the record for the most watched live broadcast on YouTube or Twitch when a test flight into space was launched on May 27, 2020, showing a view from the cockpit.
When Ninja set a Twitch record playing Fortnite with Drake and Travis Scott, he immediately expanded the streaming space, paving the way for new records to be set. As the popularity of live broadcasts in general is growing, we can see more and more streamers breaking the 1 million viewers mark.
We will keep you informed when new records are set and these ratings change, but Ibai has secured the first place on Twitch for a long time.