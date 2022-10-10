Live stream viewing records: the highest peak views on Twitch and YouTube of all time.

The world record for the number of stream views on Twitch is a welcome achievement, and for many years it has been held by the biggest names on the platform. This is the highest peak attendance of a live broadcast on both Twitch and YouTube.

January 11, 2021 was a historic day for Twitch, as Spanish streaming sensation David “TheGrefg” Canovas Martinez broke the record for the number of simultaneous viewers by introducing his own Fortnite skin.

However, on June 25, 2022, another Spanish streamer Ibai broke this record, gathering more than 3 million viewers to watch his second boxing match. Meanwhile, on YouTube, the Sideman set a new record there.

North American streamers still make up the bulk of this list, but non-English-speaking streams on Twitch are growing rapidly. Expect to see more streamers from other regions who will compete for a place among the most viewed streams in history.

The most viewed streams on Twitch in history

Ibai: 3,356,464

Grefg: 2,470,347

Ibai: 1,502,295

ELHOKAS: 1,208,144

ELEAGETV: 1,088,063

PlayStation: 1 014 646

Squeeze:

1,018,187 Riot Games: 854,781

DOTA2TI_RU: 845 224

Gauls: 707 648

Zerator: 707 071

Fortnite: 700 529

Tommy magnet: 650,237

PL: 649 414

LCK_COREA: 623 617

Ninja: 616,693

Auronplay: 602 308

ESL_CSGO: 562 080

Accessor: 557 151

WEPLAYCSGO_RU: 550 725

As you can see, the Spanish Ibai streamer comfortably holds the record for the number of live viewers with 3.3 million viewers. This was achieved during his event “La Velada Del Año II”.

The Spaniard TheGrefg is in second place. At that time, he was showing off his new Fortnite skin, attracting viewers around the world. As the stream began to break records, more and more people joined it just to be part of the madness.

This list via Twitch Tracker includes streams from companies, not just from individual authors.

See the list below for single streamers only.

The most viewed streams of a single streamer on Twitch (excluding companies):

N3KOGLAI: 543 743

Kasimito: 534,644

Shroud: 516,289

XTEARS88: 512 246

BAKZER: 506,797

ALLIGAMERZ: 459 316

Asmongold: 448,161

INOXTAG: 436 418

Asmongold: 427,880

At the moment, Twitch can still be considered a home for live video game broadcasts, but YouTube occupies an important place in this area.

Record number of viewers on YouTube

Here are the highest peaks of YouTube live stream views via PlayBoard:

SpaceX: 4 million

Apple: 3.6 million

Law and criminal network: 3.5 million

Fluminese Football Club: 3.5 million

NEXT Sport: 2.7 million

BTS: 2.6 million

Sidemen: 2.5 million

VTV Tho Thao: 2.5 million

Dynamo Gaming: 2.4 million

Deddy Corbusier: 2.4 million

Bain Sports: 2.3 million

Sandy and Junior: 2.3 million

Jorge and Mateus: 2.2 million

NASA: 2.2 million

FLA TV: 2 million

Gustavo Lima: 2 million

Bruno E. Marron: 1.9 million

Free Fire Esports India: 1.8 million

ABC News: 1.8 million

Villa Mix: 1.6 million

Note. Remote live broadcasts and video previews are not counted in this list.

SpaceX currently holds the record for the most watched live broadcast on YouTube or Twitch when a test flight into space was launched on May 27, 2020, showing a view from the cockpit.

When Ninja set a Twitch record playing Fortnite with Drake and Travis Scott, he immediately expanded the streaming space, paving the way for new records to be set. As the popularity of live broadcasts in general is growing, we can see more and more streamers breaking the 1 million viewers mark.

We will keep you informed when new records are set and these ratings change, but Ibai has secured the first place on Twitch for a long time.