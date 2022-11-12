LIVE STREAM: Liverpool vs Southampton – Follow the Premier League Match Here

This is Liverpool’s last game before the World Cup, and Southampton are visiting Anfield. We are ready to share the latest news with you.
The match starts at Anfield at 15:00 (Great Britain), referee Simon Hooper.
Today’s blog is hosted by Milne Himself, take part on Twitter @thisisanfield, @com_milne and in the comments below.
Teams
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Elliott, Thiago; Salah, Nunez, Firmino
Replacements: Kelleher, Adrian, Phillips, Cynikas, Milner, Baisetic, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Carvalho, Do ak
Southampton: Bazanu; Kaleta-Kar, Bella-Kotchap, Solis; Pro, Ward-Prause, S. Armstrong, Latvia; Elyunussi, Adams, A.Armstrong
Replacements: McCarthy, Maitland-Niles, Llanco, Diallo, Genepo, Aribo, Edazi, Walcott, Mara.