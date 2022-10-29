LIVE STREAM: Liverpool vs Leeds – Follow The Premier League Match Here!

This evening Liverpool will host Leeds in the Premier League and will get a chance to consolidate their success in Europe. We are ready to share the latest news with you.
The match starts at Anfield at 19:45 (Great Britain), referee Michael Oliver.
Today’s blog is hosted by Milne Himself, take part on Twitter @thisisanfield, @com_milne and in the comments below.
Teams
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Roberson; Elliot, Fabinho, Thiago, Firmino; Salah, Nunez
Replacements: Kelleher, Room, Phillips, Tzimikas, Milner, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Carvalho
Leeds: Melier; Christensen, Koch, Cooper, Strike; Roca, Adams; Summerville, Harrison, Aaronson; Rodrigo
Replacements: Robles, Llorente, Ayling, Firpo, Greenwood, Gonto, Klich, Gelhardt, Bamford