Live Shopping: Rappi now allows purchases during lives

Within the Rappi superapp, it will now be possible to watch live streams and buy the products that appear in the videos, within the live shopping service.

“We are the first app to launch the Live Shopping service in Brazil. The so-called shopstreaming is already very strong in China, and we want to popularize this trend here too, offering a more humanized and social form of consumption and content that helps partner brands to sell ”, explains Rappi’s head of Entertainment, Julia Canalini.

According to her, “the business model establishes a D2C (direct to customer) relationship, bringing industry and end users closer together. The goal is to offer content that generates engagement and interactivity completely integrated with the main objective of the superapp: delivering, literally, anything in up to an hour. ”

Black Friday Offers

To watch the videos, just access Live Shopping inside the Rappi Entertainment button and choose “Live Events”. During the video showing, the mentioned products appear at the bottom of the screen, with the values ​​and the option of being placed in the cart and purchased at the end of the transmission.

There are already lives scheduled, and the user can trigger reminders so as not to miss those that interest him. Check out:

Bravo Gianni Foods: New recipes every Saturday by chef Gianni Carboni, who already has a recipe channel on Instagram (@bravogiannifoods).



