Live presentation of the PlayStation 5 with Geoff Keighley

Journalist Geoff Keighley will show in streaming the PlayStation 5 pad in operation.

Geoff Keighley, master of ceremonies for The Game Awards and organizer of the Summer Game Fest, has already tried the DualSense controller.

The journalist and showman have had the opportunity to lay their hands on the PlayStation 5 controller, which will be included in the console package when it is released at the end of the year. He announced it in a teaser through his social networks, but soon we will be able to see an extended preview of everything that DualSense is going to offer, a controller that will use haptic technology and that will incorporate different sensitivities in its triggers.

Where to watch the DualSense (PS5) hands-on event live

Although the presentation is scheduled for 18:00 (Spanish peninsular time), the broadcast will begin half an hour earlier, at 17:30. You will be able to enjoy the event through the official channels on YouTube and Twitch, although we embed the video so that you can follow everything from this very news. From MeriStation we will also cover it in the news section, so stay tuned to the page to discover all the news about it.

Hours in Spain and Latin America

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 5:30 p.m.

Spain (Canary Islands): at 4:30 p.m.

Argentina: at 12:30 p.m.

Bolivia: at 11:30 a.m.

Brazil: at 12:30 p.m.

Chile: at 11:30 a.m.

Colombia: at 10:30 a.m.

Costa Rica: at 09:30 a.m.

Cuba: at 11:30 a.m.

Ecuador: at 10:30 a.m.

El Salvador: at 09:30 a.m.

United States (Washington D.C.): at 11:30 a.m.

Guatemala: at 09:30 a.m.

Honduras: at 09:30 a.m.

Mexico: at 10:30 a.m.

Nicaragua: at 09:30

Panama: at 10:30 a.m.

Paraguay: at 11:30 a.m.

Peru: at 10:30 a.m.

Puerto Rico: at 11:30 a.m.

Dominican Republic: at 11:30 a.m.

Uruguay: at 12:30 p.m.

Venezuela: at 11:30 a.m.

United States (PT): at 08:30



