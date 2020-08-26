Live photos of Huawei Enjoy 20 and 20 Plus revealed

Although the rumors and leaks about the Huawei Enjoy 20 and 20 Plus have been around since the beginning of the summer, no official release date has been announced for these devices yet. However, the latest photos leaked on the internet provide a more concrete idea of ​​the design of the duo.

In addition, the name of Enjoy 20 Plus appeared in the recordings of China Telecom. According to records, the smartphone will be available in China in early September.

The new photos reveal the designs of the two phones as well as some important features. Here, some information from previous leaks on phones is also confirmed. The Enjoy 20 has a 6.6-inch notched screen. In the triple camera system on the back of the smartphone, the 13 megapixel sensor is the main camera. The 5000 mAh battery gives the phone the energy it needs.

The Enjoy 20 Plus has a 6.63-inch screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. The front camera of the phone is built into a pop-up mechanism. In the triple rear camera system in the round module, a 48 megapixel sensor acts as the main camera. 40W fast charging support is also among the features of the phone.

At the heart of the Huawei Enjoy 20 and 20 Plus is the Dimensity 720 processor. This processor also offers 5G support.



