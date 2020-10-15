Live photos of Honor’s new phone revealed

Live photos of a new Honor phone, internally codenamed Dingdang and bearing the model number DNN-LX9, were leaked. In the photos sent to the GSMArena website, it is possible to see the green, black and silver colors of the smartphone.

It is stated that the phone located in the middle segment will have a 6.67-inch screen. On the back of the phone are four camera sensors arranged vertically in the upper left corner. Here, it is stated that the 48 megapixel sensor will take over the task of the main camera.

It is said that the 5000 mAh battery will give the phone the energy it needs. It is stated that this battery will have Huawei SuperCharge support. NFC support, headphone jack and USB-C input are among the features that are said to be found on the phone.

According to GSMArena’s source, Honor will launch its new smartphone first in Russia. The smartphone will later be launched in other countries.



