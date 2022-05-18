Live: FED Chairman Speaks! Inflation and Cryptocurrencies!

Cryptocurrency markets focused on Powell’s run today. Altcoins may begin to move. At 9:05 p.m. Powell started speaking and he has inflation on his agenda. CPI data came in slightly above expectations. But the PPI was low. So what do these mean? How will the statements of the FED President affect cryptocurrencies?

Fed Chairman Inflation

President Powell began speaking at 9:00 pm. The producer price index came in slightly lower. Accordingly, there is a possibility of a stagnation or a slight retracement in the CPI in the following period. The overvaluation of the dollar is also voiced by the mainstream, and the DXY (dollar index) has started to decline. So tonight, Powell can make statements as if we are reining in inflation. These statements will support the rise of cryptocurrencies. US stock markets opened positive as of 16:30.

Powell began to speak. At 21:05, Bitcoin finds buyers at $ 30.12.

We have the means and are determined to bring inflation down again.

No one should doubt our determination

The Fed needs to focus seriously on reducing inflation. We think it’s time.

We should see a convincing drop in inflation.

The continuation of interest rate increases is appropriate, there is serious support for an increase of 50 bp.

The economy is so uncertain, like the events outside

Markets are pricing in a series of rate hikes

We’re moving much faster than we’ve been in a few years.

We need to see convincing clear evidence of a decline in inflation.

If we see this, we can slow down.

The labor market is extremely strong

We are rapidly raising interest rates to the level they should be and we will probably reach that in the last quarter.

We will look at the effects of our actions on the economy.

Looking back, I think that raising rates earlier could have had better results. We should have started raising interest rates earlier.

We will continue to increase interest rates until we see inflation begin to decline, as financial conditions allow.

The bottleneck in supply caused inflation. (US 10-years are up about 3% and Bitcoin is easing to $29,600)

We no longer set policy in anticipation of supply-side relief.

We do not see a serious problem in labor force participation.

The Ukraine war is driving commodity prices up.

We don’t know how long this will take.

The effects of the Ukraine war will last longer than we expected.

The search for workers is very high and wages are not rising in line with inflation. Workers’ wages are rising much faster. (Perhaps because the perceived inflation is around 20%, a significant portion of Americans say that the felt inflation is at these levels, in brackets is the editorial comment)

Ensuring price stability is an unconditional need.

An economy without price stability will not work for anyone.

We think we can maintain low unemployment.

We’re going to have to slow growth.

Our efforts to reduce inflation may have painful economic consequences.

Our goal is to reduce inflation to 2%

June FED Meeting

Next month, there is a Fed meeting on 14 and 15 June. On Wednesday, June 15, at 21:00, the Fed will announce its interest rate decision. About half an hour later, Fed Chairman Powell will answer journalists’ questions by explaining in detail about the decision they took. Powell is determined to keep increasing interest rates until inflation reaches the level they want, says the labor markets are at the level they want.

Interest rate hikes, which will continue until the end of the year, will only be stopped if inflation falls below 2%. This is unlikely to happen, at best, these levels are targeted in the second quarter of 2023. Referring to the rapid increase in workers’ wages, Powell almost admitted the difference between official and felt inflation. Many Americans say the inflation felt in the country is around 20%. In other words, the FED will continue the steps it has taken so far, even at the expense of hitting the markets by paying interest rates below inflation. Another important detail was about increasing interest rates earlier. Powell admitted they were wrong and implied that by starting interest rate hikes earlier, they could rein in inflation before it grew that big. He underlined that inflation will be fought at the expense of the slowdown in growth. Many countries made the wrong decision on interest rate hikes, causing their citizens to be crushed by high inflation. Powell is not alone in this.