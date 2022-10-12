LIVE BROADCAST: Rangers vs Liverpool — follow the Champions League match here

Join us as Liverpool look to bounce back from defeat with a win over Rangers during their first ever competitive visit to Ibrox. We are ready to share the latest news with you.

The match starts at Ibrox at 20:00 (UK), referee Slavko Vincic.

Teams

Rangers: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Davis, Barisic; Lundstrom, Jack; Sakala, Garfield, Kent; Cholak

Replacements: McCrory, McLaughlin, Yilmaz, Davis, Matondo, Sands, Morelos, Wright, King, Devine, Tillman.

Liverpool: Alison; Gomez, Room, Van Dijk, Cynikas; Fabinho, Henderson; Elliott, Firmino, Carvalho; Nunez

Replacements: Adrian, Kelleher, Phillips, Robertson, Milner, Thiago, Bajcetic, Salah, Although

