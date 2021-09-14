LittleBigPlanet Will Have Several Servers Down on PS3 and Vita

In a message posted on Twitter, the LittleBigPlanet development team announced this Monday (13) that it will shut down the servers of the three games for PlayStation 3 and the PlayStation Vita edition after reports of several months of problems..

“First, we wanted to apologize for the delay in maintenance on LittleBigPlanet’s servers and we’d like to thank everyone as we worked on this issue. The good news is that Update 1.27 has been released and has brought the servers back to PlayStation 4 users with it, along with over 10 million community-created stages. On the other hand, we will have to permanently shut down the servers of LittleBigPlanet [all three] for PlayStation 3 and the game for PlayStation Vita”, says the message.

It is worth mentioning that this shutdown does not make the games stop working, since it is still possible to play the single player campaign and create new stages, but there will not be the possibility to share them online.

