“Little Women” dominates the ratings of the most popular dramas and actors for the second week in a row

tvN’s “Little Women” continues to lead in the ratings of the most popular dramas and actors of the week!

For the second week in a row, “Little Women” took first place in Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of dramas that caused the greatest resonance. The company determines weekly ratings by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos and social networks about dramas that are either currently being broadcast or will soon be aired.

In addition to the fact that “Little Women” topped the list of the noisiest dramas, they took a whopping five out of 10 positions in this week’s list of the brightest actors. Kim Go Eun remained No. 1, followed by her co-star Wee Ha Joon at No. 4, Om Ji Won at No. 6, Nam Ji Hyun at No. 9 and Om Ki Joon at No. 10.

MBC’s “Golden Spoon” took 2nd place in the list of dramas this week, and BTOB’s Yuk Songzhe took 5th place in the list of actors.

The SBS drama “A Lawyer for one Dollar” took 3rd place in both ratings: Namgong Min rose to 3rd place in the list of actors, and his colleague in the film Kim Ji-eun rose to 8th place.

tvN’s drama “Love by Contract” consistently ranked 4th in the list of dramas, and stars Park Min-yeon and Go Kyung-pyo took 2nd and 7th places, respectively, in the list of actors.

Finally, the “Legal Cafe” of KBS 2TV channel rose to the 5th place in the list of this week’s dramas.

The top 10 dramas that caused the greatest resonance in the fifth week of September are as follows:

tvN “Little Women”

MBK “Golden spoon”

SBS “Lawyer for one dollar”

tvN “Love by contract”

KBS2 “Legal Cafe”

KBS2 “Golden Mask”

KBS2 “Three Brave Brothers and Sisters”

JTBC “Empire”

tvN “Blind”

KBS1 “Bravo, my life”

Meanwhile, the top 10 dramatic actors who caused the greatest resonance this week are as follows:

Kim Go-eun (“Little Women”)

Park Min-yeon (“Love by Contract”)

Namgong Min (“One Dollar Lawyer”)

Wee Ha Joon (“Little Women”)

Yuk Seongjae (“Golden Spoon”)

Om Ji Won (“Little Women”)

Go Kyung Pyo (“Love by Contract”)

Kim Ji-eun (“One Dollar Lawyer”)

Nam Ji Hyun (“Little Women”)

Om Ki Joon (“Little Women”)