Little Simz Reveals Details About The New Album “NO THANK YOU”

Little Simz shared the release date, track list and cover of her new album “NO THANK YOU”.

The Mercury Award-winning rapper confirmed that her fifth album is being prepared for release earlier this week in the form of a clip with typewritten aphorisms. Now she has shared more details about the upcoming project on Twitter.

“NO THANK YOU” will be released on Monday (December 12) and will contain 10 tracks. The tweet also confirms that Sims was working again with producer Inflo (also part of the SAULT collective), with whom she collaborated on last year’s album “Sometimes I Can Be an Introvert.”

You can see the cover art and track list below:

The track listing for “NO THANK YOU” is as follows:

1. ‘Angel’

2. ‘Gorilla’

3. ‘Silhouette’

4. ‘No Merci’

5. ‘X’

6. ‘Heart On Fire’

7. ‘Broken’

8. ‘Sideways’

9. ‘Who Even Cares’

10. ‘Control’

The rapper — real name Simbi Ajikavo — along with Knucks won the MOBO for best album for the song “Sometimes I Might Be Introvert” last week, shortly after receiving the Mercury Prize 2022 for the same album.

Accepting the latest award, she paid tribute to Inflo for helping her bring the record to an end. “I didn’t know if I would finish this album. I felt all the emotions and really experienced it, and he [producer Inflo] stayed with me and pushed me to release this album for you guys.”

She also performed “How Did You Get Here” twice during the ceremony, which was postponed for six weeks after the Queen’s death on the day she was originally scheduled for.