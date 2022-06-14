Little people, big world: Zach Roloff was hospitalized after an injury

Zach Roloff, the star of the TV series “Little People, Big World,” was taken to the emergency room earlier this week due to an arm injury. Zach has always been a hands-on father and husband, but fans worried that he really hurt himself. Fortunately, his wife Tori Roloff shared the news with her followers on social networks.

Zack has become one of the most popular actors over the years thanks to his view of dwarfism. Zack and Tori are the only children who still appear in the series “Little People, Big World” and are constantly present in the series. The 23rd season began with a run-up, as the cameras showed that Zach had quarreled with his father, Matt Roloff, over the purchase of the family farm. In a desperate situation, the father of three children decided it was time to leave Oregon and move to Washington State to follow his dream. Tori has been keeping viewers up to date on everything good, bad and ugly for months.

In a long Instagram post, Tori revealed that Zach got a thumb splint after a strange accident. Apparently, at a friend’s birthday party, Zack fell and eventually dislocated his thumb, but fortunately nothing broke. Despite the fact that Tori had never seen a broken bone up close, she was convinced that her husband had a fracture, and took him to the nearest hospital, noting that they “panicked” everyone at the party. Tori shared with fans that all she could think about was Zach’s inability to hold her or her children’s hands.

Viewers of “Little People, Big World” also learned that Zack is called a “hand man” because he is fascinated by everyone’s hands. Even Amy Roloff jumped into the comments section, saying she hoped her son would recover. While fans were happy to hear that Zach was on the mend, some were annoyed by the urgency of Tori’s post as she looked a bit preachy. The 23rd season of “Little People, Big World” showed Tori in a completely new light, and some viewers wanted her to overcome herself.

Currently, Zack and Tori are happily showing off their new home in Battleground to their family members. Matt came to leave the lawn mower, but was met with an icy reception. The viewers of the Small People, the Big World could see that the patriarch was trying his best to reach out, but Tori did not support the conversation. Even Zach couldn’t be sure of his father’s sincere feelings. The audience wishes Zack a speedy recovery so he can get back to what he loves to do.