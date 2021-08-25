Little Nightmares II: Enhanced Edition Arrives For New Generation and PC

Little Nightmares II: Enhanced Edition, Today (25), BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe released a short YouTube video to announce that Little Nightmares II – Enhanced Edition is now available for PS5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC. Check it out below:

The enhanced version features 4K resolution, Ray Tracing, special immersive audio and improvements to volumetric shadows and game details, and is even available as a free upgrade for those who already own the title on the platforms mentioned above.

So, did you like the news? Want to enjoy all the horror of this game again, now in 4K? Let us know in the comments section!