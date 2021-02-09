Little Nightmares 2, review: back to a nightmare

We analyze Little Nightmares 2, a long-awaited sequel that will allow us to enter a new suspenseful adventure full of mystery and a lot of tension.

Since its official presentation at Gamescom 2019, Little Nightmares 2 managed to create great expectations for what would be a story full of disturbing secrets. Introducing different novelties in gameplay and mechanics, although remaining a bit clumsy, and with a double duration of its previous installment, we will once again enjoy an imaginative and surreal world, where fantasy comes true and we will have to escape from this nightmare. This time we will handle Mono, a young man trapped in a world distorted by an evil transmission and who will be helped by a girl in a yellow raincoat. Developed by Tasier Studios and published by Bandai Namco, Little Nightmares 2 will be available on February 11 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, and Nintendo Switch.

Company Suspense: Mono and Six

Introducing ourselves back into this world of terror and charm is much better in company. This time we will not handle our previous protagonist, Six, but we will be in the hands of Mono, a young man who feels trapped and wants to discover the disturbing secrets of a signal tower, to which he feels attracted. Composed of little nightmares, we will have to travel from one place to another to find out what is happening. Little Nightmares 2 is told without narration and without dialogue, but with gestures, signals and a lot of adrenaline. Mono and Six seem like two complete strangers, but no, they know each other more than they realize, and both will be able to perfectly combine each action to move forward without any fear.

In moments of stealth she will be by our side, but if we want to trust that she will stay with us, we can take her by the hand. Being a very important novelty in gameplay, Six will become our guide, there will be occasions that will take us on the right path to climb, run and / or hide, having help that sometimes is more than necessary. But that’s not all, we can call her and intuit if our option is correct or not, she will help us jump to open doors, climb boxes or pick up objects, in short, we enjoy sharing this adventure next to her.