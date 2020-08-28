Little Nightmares 2; Nightmare Forest

We tested the opening bars of the highly anticipated Little Nightmares 2, platforms and puzzles with a macabre and daunting setting that has conquered us and left us wanting to receive the final game.

In 2017, the Swedish independent studio Tarsier presented us with the phenomenal video game Little Nightmares, previously known as Hunger and which was originally intended to be exclusive to Sony, to finally end up being multiplatform distributed by Bandai Namco. The title mixed platforms with environmental puzzles, and literally plunged us into a grotesque and terrifying atmosphere that completely conquered us. We have recently had the fortune to test the beginning of its highly anticipated sequel, and we take the opportunity to share with you our first impressions, which we already anticipate could not be better.

From the Maw to a nightmare forest

This sequel begins just like its predecessor. A mysterious character awakens in a strange, dark and terrifying environment. We have no idea who he is or how he got there. For the occasion we have a new protagonist to control, Mono, a curious little boy whose head is covered by a paper bag with holes for the eyes, dressed in a raincoat. One of the things that most captured us about Little Nightmares was its atmosphere and Tarsier Studios’ impeccable ability to immerse ourselves in it. And in this sequel they do it again, and in style. We woke up in a forest, dark and gloomy, subtly seasoned with Dantesque details here and there. We do not know what is happening or where the Swedish study has transported us, but we quickly understand that something is not right. Strange bodies hanging, organic remains and lethal stocks among other niceties are distributed in such a way that the macabre atmosphere of the game is woven, again with a taste for detail and a know-how that manages to transport us to such an inhospitable environment immediately.

So that the immersion in the title is total, Tarsier goes back to betting on a completely clean screen without the slightest hint of user interface that takes us out of the experience. Nor will we be made to go through a tutorial that breaks the magic. The controls are the same as those of its predecessor, but if in the first bars of the game it detects that we are not moving forward due to not performing the correct action due to not knowing the relevant buttons, it will communicate it to us with a subtle phrase. We are again before a lateral development platform, with a slight depth that allows us to move in 3 dimensions. The controls continue to work effectively, since we are not facing a title that requires high precision in its actions. We swing, grab hold of handholds, climb, and use objects from the environment to deal with lethal traps to whet our minds. Always with a dark and macabre staging, and still not being a horror game itself, transmitting at all times that feeling of bad vibes and that something is wrong. And if the grotesque forest where we take our first steps seemed terrifying, soon things get twisted even more …



