Little Nightmares 2, impressions: the hospital of horrors

We tested the new demo Little Nightmares 2 offers us. This time we are in an abandoned hospital where nerves and scares are assured.

Last August we had the opportunity to test the initial bars of the long-awaited video game Little Nightmares 2, a sequel that is scheduled for February 11, 2021. The independent developer Tarsier Studios together with Bandai Namco wanted to continue with this adventure of suspense and mystery in a dark and terrifying setting, in addition to keeping our two protagonists, Mono and Six. The journey of both will not be easy since they will have to face a gallery of new dangers caused by the terrible inhabitants of their world and this time, we have been able to find out within the chilling corridors of an abandoned hospital.

Submerged in the atmosphere of a madhouse

At first we were able to go to this new adventure in a forest, but this new content introduces us wandering through the corridors of a hospital that apparently proves to be more of a madhouse. In what Little Nightmares is supposed to focus on in its terrible atmosphere, it more than succeeded. In this demo of almost an hour, we had the opportunity to control Mono while Six, controlled by the AI, will accompany us to provide help on certain occasions, such as reaching heights, using an element which we do not have personal access or doing some kind of action provided by the story itself. Like, for example, holding a door to prevent attack or breaking a sheet of wood to continue to the next room.

The atmosphere is disturbing and at the same time full of mystery, but terror will be permeated in every meter that surrounds us. A surreal look at a fantasy world with scattered bodies, prosthetic arms and legs, decapitations, even heads. Our task is to continue through each corridor from a lobby where we can see an elevator that we need to open, but to do so we will have to go into the building and find several fuses. Like the first installment, in this title we will continue to play lateral style, but in 3 dimensions, since the use of the camera will be essential to solve a puzzle or find a way out. The colors have a lot to do with the configuration of this atmosphere: dark and muted, as in the first part.



