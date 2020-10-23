Little Nightmares 2 gets scary new trailer

Bandai Namco has unveiled a new trailer for Little Nightmares 2, featuring new enemies, maps and mechanics that promise to lead players to an intense spine cold. In addition, it was confirmed that the game will have improved versions for the new generation of consoles, but with no expected date for its release.

In Little Nightmares 2, Six will once again enter a universe of terrible nightmares, having to run, jump, hide and escape, at all costs, from the most frightening creatures that materialize in front of him. Next to the little Mono, he will face terrors never known or imagined, which will take the player to the extreme of tension and fear.

Developed by independent studio Tarsier Studios, the game will have improved versions for the PS5 and Xbox Series S / X, with free upgrade for players who have purchased in the current generation of consoles. However, the release date for the next-gen format has not yet been released.

Little Nightmares 2 arrives on February 11, 2021 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Be sure to check out our full preview with ALL the main information and impressions about the first hour of the game!



