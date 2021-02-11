Little Nightmares 2: check out the official launch trailer

Bandai Namco has released the official launch trailer for Little Nightmares 2, featuring some of the various nightmares that will be waiting for the player on a very dark journey with platform elements and puzzles.

The video shows the new hauntings that will be lurking in the adventures of Mono and Six, who must face deformed and disfigured creatures in an attempt to escape the darkness. In addition, the game should feature a macabre soundtrack and a very immersive atmosphere that promise to make many fans of the franchise creep.

Little Nightmares 2 will be released on February 11 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch. Enhanced versions for PS5 and Xbox Series S / X are planned for 2021, but with no official date confirmed.