Little Nightmares 2: An even more frightening nightmare

Little Nightmares is an indie game released in 2017 by developer Tarsier Studios and published by Bandai Namco. The game has an atmosphere of giving chills to many adults out there, with a gameplay full of puzzles and a very “cringe” (uncomfortable) story.

In the plot, we take on the desperate journey of a nine-year-old girl named Six, who is trying to escape from the ship Bocarra while being chased without rest by grotesque enemies like the Janitor, who has immense arms, the Cook Twins, and the enigmatic and tenebrous Lady – besides the passengers on the ship who are eager to consume the meat of the poor girl.

And now, Voxel had the opportunity to play a preview of Little Nightmares 2, which despite being about an hour long, brought new mechanics, enemies and good scares to this one.

The frightening reality of helpless children

With an atmosphere as good as in the first game, the build starts right after the events of its predecessor, in what appears to be a decrepit hospital inside The Signal Tower, full of creatures that are a mixture of humans and mannequins, that vibe “ super nice ”that those who played Silent Hill must know well.

But this time the young Six is ​​no longer alone, becoming co-protagonist and helping Mono, a little boy with a cardboard bag on his head, with only the little holes in his eyes. The girl can help to solve puzzles, give feet to access higher places and even hold enemies for a certain time.

Right away we came across the first puzzle: looking for the fuses to activate the energy of the place so we can use the elevator. For this, it is necessary to investigate the rooms of the hospital / asylum, and that is where, my dear reader friend, the situation grips.

It starts in that footprint of a dark and uncomfortable place during exploration (but luckily we have a flashlight that lights up a little better, unlike the first game we had with the help of a xumbrega lighter), and a hand – yes, like the Little Hand of the Family Addams, only in a possessed version – starts to chase you wildly in various ways.

And this is where we have a big news in relation to the first game. This time, we don’t need to take shit home or put our tail between our legs and run! It is possible to use a hammer that is lying on the stage, however, as the weapon is much bigger than the poor skinny boy, it takes a while to carry out the attack, giving the enemy chances to dodge, so it might be a good calculation right on time to strike.



