Little Mix: Leigh-Anne Pinnock to have a new solo project

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock has landed her first solo project since Jesy Nelson took an extended hiatus.

As we told you in Somagnews, Jesy, 29, temporarily left the girl group, also made up of Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall, due to “private medical reasons.”

For her part, Leigh-Anne, 29, has announced her first film role in the upcoming British romantic comedy “Boxing Day.”

The singer-turned-actress has a lot of experience shooting music videos. Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne joined an all-black cast for the holiday comedy film, according to the Deadline outlet.

What is Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s new movie about?

Actor Aml Ameen will make his directorial debut in the lighthearted film. It tells the story of a British author (Ameen) who returns to London for Christmas to introduce his American fiancée (Aja Naomi King) to his wild British-Caribbean family.

Can your relationship survive after the author’s past comes to light? Ameen spoke about bringing black British culture to the world in his directorial debut.

He said: “It is a great honor to partner with Warner Bros. Pictures, Film4 and BFI will bring British black culture to the world in this universal Christmas romantic comedy.”

“It has long been a dream for me to capture films that reflect the wonderfully multicultural city that raised me while sharing stories from the daily of my life,” said the actor.

Boxing Day has already started production. Clearly excited, Leigh-Anne shared the news on her Instagram stories with her fanbase.

However, fans of the singer and Little Mix are very concerned about the future of the girl group, as it is not known exactly when Jesy Nelson will return.



