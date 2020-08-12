Little known Instagram feature that can transform your feed

Instagram keeps adding new features to remain an attractive app

Instagram recently launched a new feature that could transform the way you promote your creative work on social media: Pinned Comments. If you missed it, you’ll want to pay attention now because this currently under-utilized feature will give you more control over each post you create.

Designed as a way to prevent abusive or annoying comments from taking center stage, the ability to pin comments has particular use for artists and designers, allowing them to heal the conversation underneath their work. Not only does this help promote conversation (just a great way to boost their engagement on Instagram), but it also allows them to frame your work the way you want it to look, be it through specific praise, criticism, or explanation.

Instagram wrote on Twitter: Today we post comments posted everywhere. That means you can pin some comments to the top of your feed post and better manage the conversation.

New feature for Instagram

Instagram launched this feature in July but, so far, it is largely underused on the platform. Users can pin up to three comments to the top of their comment feed, so anything that is posted afterwards will automatically show below these comments.

Use it by swiping left on a comment and pressing the pin icon that appears (see it in the tweet above). You can use it for any comment left on the post, even if it is a reply to a different comment.

Other ways to take advantage of the feature could be to answer specific questions that you want everyone to take note of, or to prevent endless emojis from ranking at the top of your comment feed. It’s definitely a more useful update than the unwanted addition of a Comic Sans-like font, and it can even prove surprisingly revolutionary, as can the ability to change the font in your Instagram bio.



